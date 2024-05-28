Squad member Rashida Tlaib slams Biden at pro-Palestine conference attended by terrorist-linked group: 'You are an enabler'

One of the most vocal members of the group of Democrat congresswomen known as the Squad has once again publicly slammed Joe Biden for his handling of the war in Gaza initiated by an ambush on innocent Israelis on October 7.

On Saturday, Democrat Rep. Rashida Tlaib, who represents a district in southeast Michigan, made what the New York Post described as "a surprise appearance" at the People’s Conference for Palestine. Held at Huntington Place in Detroit — a city that Tlaib described as "the most beautiful, blackest city in the country" — the conference allegedly included speakers affiliated with the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine, which the U.S. and other foreign governments have designated a terrorist organization.

'It is disgraceful that the Biden administration and my colleagues in Congress continue to smear them for protesting to save lives ... . It is cowardly. But we’re not gonna forget in November, are we?'

In her remarks, clips of which can be heard here, Tlaib repeatedly called out the Biden administration for failed leadership. She claimed that America's continued support for Israel has left American schools underfunded.

"Every single bullet, every single gun, every single weapon, bombs that we send is the sacrifice of our own schools here at home," she railed. "Many of which when I go into the schools have garbage bags over their drinking fountains because they don't have clean water.

"President Biden, I hope you hear us loud and clear."

She also took aim at Biden for insisting last week that Israel's retaliatory aggression into Rafah, where many Palestinian refugees were reportedly taking shelter, did not amount to genocide. "The International Court of Justice just ruled that the Israeli government must stop its invasion of Rafah," she continued. "But President Biden says what's happening in [inaudible] is not a genocide.

"Where's your red line, President Biden?"

Tlaib even claimed that Biden's criticism of the International Criminal Court for indicting Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defense Minister Yoav Gallant — as well as several leaders of Hamas — made Biden an "enabler" of genocide.

"Attacking the authority of the International Criminal Court and interfering in the legal process is nothing more than an attempt to prevent the genocidal maniac Netanyahu and senior Israeli officials from being held accountable for their crimes against humanity," she claimed.

"You are an enabler, President Biden."

Though Biden recently flirted with restricting weapons shipments to Israel, he ultimately reiterated that the U.S. and Israel remain firmly allied. "We'll always stand with Israel and its — in the threats against its security," he said.

Finally, Tlaib castigated Biden and other Democrats, whom she referred to as her "colleagues," for focusing on the violent protests that have sprung up on college campuses across the country in recent weeks rather than on the plight of Palestinians.

"They're more outraged [about] that than the atrocities happening right now on the ground and full of steam, the war crimes," she stated as the audience applauded and cheered.

She even claimed that Democrats may soon lose significant political power because of their continued support for Israel: "It is disgraceful that the Biden administration and my colleagues in Congress continue to smear them for protesting to save lives no matter faith or ethnicity. It is cowardly. But we’re not gonna forget in November, are we?"

Earlier this year, Tlaib encouraged Michigan Democrats to vote "uncommitted" in the state's primary. Whether she will ultimately back Biden during what promises to be a contentious battle for a second term remains to be seen.

The Biden-Harris campaign did not respond to the Post's request for comment.

