Star of Disney's costly 'She-Hulk' flop attacks parental rights and Israel

Disney's "She-Hulk: Attorney At Law" was a total disaster. The budget for each episode of the lecturous series was reportedly $25 million — an investment that translated neither into quality nor viewership.

The audience score for the show on Rotten Tomatoes is 32%. Even woke blogs like the Daily Beast couldn't stand it, noting it offered "every tired 'man=bad' trope you've ever seen" and nothing of substance.

While Disney ultimately mercy-killed the series after nine episodes, its star, Tatitana Maslany, has not given up on blathering leftist talking points to small audiences of fellow travelers.

Maslany recently returned to her hometown of Regina, Saskatchewan, to receive a plaque commemorating her 2022 induction into Canada's Walk of Fame. She seized upon the opportunity to decry the democratic will of the people of Saskatchewan and the parental rights they hold dear.

'It should not be in the control of parents how a child identifies.'

In recent months and years, there has been an effort in Canada to replicate American red states' success in bolstering parental rights. The province of Saskatchewan, for instance, ratified a parental bill of rights in October.

Blaze News previously reported that Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe's government, handed an overwhelming majority and clear mandate by the electorate in 2020, announced in August 2023 new parental inclusion and consent policies aimed at protecting parental rights in the classroom.

The province would accordingly not only temporarily cut radical LGBT activist groups out of sex education in the classroom, but require that if a child wanted to identify as a member of the opposite sex in school, educators could not play along unless the student's parents consented. This would help ensure that educators would not groom students for transition behind parents' backs.

The socialist New Democratic Party, LGBT activist groups, and other radicals fought ardently to keep parents in the dark. The LGBT activist group UR Pride Centre for Sexuality and Gender Diversity even secured a temporary injunction against the proposed policies.

However, the Moe government and parents in the province prevailed.

Moe's education minister introduced the act to the legislature as Bill 137 on Oct. 12, revealing that the province would invoke section 33 of the Canadian Charter of Rights and Freedoms to see it through.

This maneuver, called the "notwithstanding clause" or the "nuclear option," enabled Saskatchewan to override certain Charter rights with which the legislation might conflict, thereby protecting it from court challenges as well as challenges under the Saskatchewan Human Rights Code.

In addition to making sure teachers couldn't use pronouns mismatched with a student's actual sex, the legislation underscored that parents were the primary decision-makers with regard to their kids' education.

The bill passed in a 40-12 vote and subsequently became the law of the land.

Maslany, who has apparently lived in Los Angeles for years, claimed at her plaque conferral last week that the law affirming parents' rights amounted to "overreach," reported CTV News.

"It should not be in the control of parents how a child identifies. How a child knows themself to be. That isn't a parent's place — it's an overreach," said Maslany. "It's an overreach on the part of the provincial government to legislate that. It's absurd."

After implying that it wasn't overreach for teachers — also government employees — to shape how other people's children identify, the Hollywood script reader said, "Children have rights. Children are human beings who have knowledge and who know themselves, and we should be taking cues from them. In so many ways, we should be taking cues from them."

"Listening to them, empowering them to know who they are and to name that," continued Maslany. "It's their right. It's not the parent's right."

Footage of Maslany's remarks obtained by state media reveal that she did not limit herself to bemoaning parental rights. Fighting back tears, she also accused Israel of genocide.

"As a Canadian, it's strange to be standing up here when we are witnessing the genocide of the Palestinian people at the hands of the Israeli settler colonial state," said the script reader. "We watch and we do nothing, and I would say with whatever platform I have that we can't do nothing and I would demand that our government demand a ceasefire. Stop funding the genocide. Stop being complicit in it."

She concluded her rant with, "Free Palestine."

Bounding into Comics highlighted that Maslany's radicalism is nothing new. Before it was altogether clear that her Marvel show was a dud, Maslany told Elle magazine in 2022 that she had worn pro-transgenderism apparel in "She-Hulk" publicity videos in protest of Florida's Parental Rights in Education law.

"I felt, as an employee of Disney, that I had to speak," said Maslany. "Stand with the people who I stand with. I wanted to let people know, who needed to know, that I was with them."

