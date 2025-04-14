Baristas across the country protest Trump's deportation policies — for several minutes

One video on social media appeared to portray an uprising against the deportation policies of President Donald Trump by a group of baristas, but it only lasted for several minutes.

The latte-swillers took a five-minute break from Starbucks to speak out and show their opposition to Trump's promise of mass deportations of illegal aliens in the U.S. The demonstration was organized by a union of Starbucks workers that specifically objected to the arrest of Rumeysa Ozturk, a Turkish national.

'The members of Starbucks Workers United stand in solidarity with immigrants and indigenous peoples.'

The video showed about two dozen workers at several Starbucks locations walking out of work before returning a few minutes later. It was posted to social media, where it garnered millions of views.

One Starbucks workers' union posted a statement on its Instagram page about the protests.

"The members of Starbucks Workers United stand in solidarity with immigrants and indigenous peoples, regardless of where they were born. Everyone who enters our store is a member of our community, including immigrants from all walks of life, and we need our stores to be a safe space for everyone," the union said.

"Immigrants are the foundation of our current labor movement — their sacrifices helped win rights and protections for all workers," the statement continued. "At this pivotal movement in history, the U.S. labor movement must stand together to support these vital members of our society."

Ozturk's visa was rescinded by the Trump administration, and she was arrested by plain-clothed officers while she walked down the street. Many on the left have accused the administration of violating her free speech rights.

"If you apply for a visa to enter the United States and be a student, and you tell us that the reason why you're coming to the United States is not just because you want to write op-eds, but because you want to participate in movements that are involved in doing things like vandalizing universities, harassing students, taking over buildings, creating a ruckus, we're not going to give you a visa," said Secretary of State Marco Rubio about the case.

A CNN analysis of polling over the last decade showed that Americans had become far more concerned with the negative consequences of illegal immigration. In November, the CEO of Zillow suggested that the presence of millions of illegal aliens was worsening the housing crisis.

