Stelter spins Harris' brutal interview as a win, claiming Bret Baier was a Trump surrogate

CNN's chief media analyst sang high praises for Vice President Kamala Harris in her interview with Fox News anchor Bret Baier released on Wednesday.

The reason Brian Stelter said Harris came out on top is because she "walked into a Trump campaign field office because anchor Bret Baier, who is a solid journalist, he is also incredibly sympathetic to Trump. That's what his fans want."

"So it was almost as if you had a Trump surrogate interviewing Kamala Harris," Stelter continued.

'That's to be expected from Fox because it is an extension from the Trump campaign.'

Stelter was far from the only CNN personality who said Harris looked good during the interview.

CNN's Jim Acosta told Stelter, "The vice president was prepared for that moment. It seems as though she was able to catch Bret Baier on the fly playing the wrong clip. ... That is an extraordinary moment."

"'[Trump's] town hall was softball. The Harris interview was hardball. That's to be expected from Fox because it is an extension from the Trump campaign. That's why it's so notable she showed up for the interview. ... She was trying to get information through to a pro-Trump audience that rarely hears it," Stelter added.

While some in the mainstream media applauded Harris' performance, her staff did not seem to think it went well since they reportedly cut it short.

"Madam Vice President, they're wrapping me very hard here. I hope you got to say what you wanted to say about Donald Trump. ... There are a lot of things that people want to know about you and your policies. That's why we invited you here," Baier said to end the interview.

"I'm talking, like, four people waving their hands like, 'It's gotta stop!'" Baier recalled after the interview aired. "I had to dismount there at the end."

Harris spent much of her time dodging Baier's questions on the Biden-Harris administration's record, sticking to blaming former President Donald Trump for the country's woes.

"More than 70% of people tell [pollsters] the country is on the wrong track," Baier told Harris.

"And Donald Trump has been running for office," Harris replied.

"But you've been the person holding the office, Madam Vice President," Baier noted.

