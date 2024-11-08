Charlie Kirk pledges to Glenn Beck to seek full pardon for Blaze News investigative journalist Steve Baker, others

Charlie Kirk, the founder and CEO of Turning Point USA, told Blaze Media co-founder Glenn Beck that he would seek to obtain a full pardon for Blaze News investigative journalist Steve Baker.

Kirk made the comments while calling in on Beck's radio show Friday.

'Every nonviolent Jan. 6 offender, I'm gonna push — and President Trump has pledged — to give them full and complete pardons.'



"The lawfare stuff is not completely over, and I will say this, as somebody who is helping out with transition, I'm doing everything we possibly can, that the most important appointment that is coming, is who [President-elect Donald Trump] will choose for attorney general of the United States. That right there will set the tone for the entire presidency from lawfare, from the investigations, from the weaponization of the FBI," Kirk said.

"And also Glenn, I will push, with every fiber of my being, for your Blaze journalist to get a full pardon, and this entire show-trial of him to get dropped," he added.

"Thank you," Beck responded. "It is craziness. Thank you."

"It is crazy. And I can't remember his name, but he is phenomenal."

"Steve Baker," Beck said.

Baker has been hounded by the Department of Justice for trespassing and other charges related to his reporting of the rioting of the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 after the 2020 election. He has pleaded not guilty and argues that other journalists and photographers have not been prosecuted as he has.

Kirk went on to explain other steps Trump could take to undermine the deep state in the government.

"And by the way, every nonviolent Jan. 6 offender, I'm gonna push — and President Trump has pledged — to give them full and complete pardons and commute their sentences, on the nonviolent ones," he said.

"I think that's a huge statement and a demoralization event for the deep state that's spent so much of their time and their careers going after everyday Americans who did absolutely nothing wrong," Kirk continued. "And I think we have to lead with that. I think we have to push for hundreds of pardons. And I know that sounds extreme."

He went on to opine that the founders would have been pleased at this use of the pardon power they wrote into the Constitution for the executive branch of the government.

In response to Kirk's pledge, Baker told Blaze News: "I’m honored and grateful that Charlie remembers my case, and any help he can provide to myself and the other nonviolent J6 defendants in bringing this political lawfare to a final conclusion is greatly appreciated by all of us."

Baker's case is set to go to trial on Nov. 12.

Here's more about the lawfare against Blaze Media journalist Steve Baker:

