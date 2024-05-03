Steve-O leaves California for Tennessee, celebrates new freedom and lower taxes with 'full-blown gun parties'

Stuntman and "Jackass" star Steve-O revealed that he is leaving the Hollywood hills after more than a decade and opting for more land and fewer taxes in Tennessee.

The former TV star turned stand-up comedian picked up and moved his entire life to a ranch in the South, shipping his family, animals, and even a skate ramp onto his new sprawling property.

Steve-O, whose real name is Stephen Gilchrist Glover, was able to make the same move many residents of California and New York have made and showcased the difference between his lifestyle in the Democrat-run state versus in conservative Tennessee.

Upon his arrival in his new home, Glover posted a video about the move to his YouTube channel and celebrated some of his new freedoms. This included an appreciation of firearms.

"We're not just having skate parties, we're having full-blown gun parties!" Steve-O announced. After he and his fiancée shot a variety of guns, Glover was visited by a local police officer to welcome him to the neighborhood.



"I never want to leave," Steve-O remarked, stating that anytime he takes a trip, he makes sure to promptly complete all business so he can return to the ranch as quickly as possible.

"If I'm going to leave the ranch it has to be a precision-strike mission so I can come right back to marking the days" off on his calendar, he said. This is important to Steve-O, he noted, so that he no longer has to pay California state taxes.



Tennessee is one of several states — including Texas and Florida — without any state income tax.

The stuntman and his partner explained they had also retrofitted a utility terrain vehicle, or UTV, to be street legal. This, in addition to riding motorcycles around their property, was one of the new freedoms they said they happily enjoyed.

Glover somehow managed to keep a trio of goats and other livestock in a make-shift barn on the second floor of his Hollywood property, but now he is able to let his animals roam freely on his new ranch.

His animals include chickens, two pigs, a pair of dogs, four cats, and now a fourth goat.

Even when using the example of a vending machine provided by a sponsor, Glover showed that in Hollywood, the vending machine needed to be lifted onto his property with a crane, and placed on top of a skate ramp due to a lack of space.



That same skate ramp, which was previously crammed into his Hollywood backyard after leveling the land, was easily rebuilt on his new property underneath a 22-foot car park.

Some of the work Steve-O said he is willing to leave his ranch for at times is to make appearances on shows and other podcasts. However, in late March 2024, he explained that he wouldn't be appearing on Bill Maher's "Club Random" show because Maher refused to respect his sobriety. Maher's producer reportedly told Steve-O's team that he declined to not smoke or drink during the recording.

Steve-O has been sober for nearly 16 years.

"All of these prolific potheads, I've been on their shows, and it wasn't so important to them to blow marijuana smoke in my face," Steve-O added. "For Bill Maher, it was a dealbreaker."

Maher never publicized any response to Steve-O's claims.

