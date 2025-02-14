Protest erupts outside Stonewall National Monument after Trump admin strips 'trans' and 'queer' from LGBTQ on website

LGBTQ people protested at the Stonewall National Monument after the Trump administration stripped the "T" and the "Q" from LGBTQ.

The Stonewall monument honors a riot by gay people against a police raid in June 1969 in Greenwich Village. As part of President Donald Trump's executive orders, the references to queer and transgender people were deleted from the website for the monument.

Stacy Lentz, an activist and co-owner of the inn, accused the administration of 'literally cis-washing' history.

Trump's executive order proclaimed that it is the position of the U.S. government that there are only two sexes. Organizers of the Stonewall Inn, which is part of the monument, issued a statement decrying the actions of the administration.

"This blatant act of erasure not only distorts the truth of our history, but it also dishonors the immense contributions of transgender individuals — especially transgender women of color — who were at the forefront of the Stonewall Riots and the broader fight for LGBTQ+ rights," the statement read.

Stacy Lentz, an activist and co-owner of the inn, accused the administration of "literally cis-washing" history of transgender people and added, "It is very alarming."

Transgender activist Angelica Christina told WCBS-TV that many LGBTQ+ community members were scared and fleeing the country because of Trump's executive orders against the transgender community.

Protesters vandalized the sign outside the monument to add "transgender."

Photo by KENA BETANCUR/AFP via Getty Images

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul, a Democrat, denounced the actions by the Trump administration.

"This is just cruel and petty," she wrote on social media. "Transgender people play a critical role in the fight for LGBTQ+ rights — and New York will never allow their contributions to be erased."

The Stonewall Monument was the first dedicated to the LGBTQ movement and was established by former President Barack Obama. The National Park Service did not respond to requests from WCBS for comment.

Video from the protest can be viewed on the news report from WCBS on YouTube.

