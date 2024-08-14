Police believe driver was street racing when he crashed into family car and killed both parents, 2 children

Texas police believe that a driver was street racing when they crashed into another car and killed four out of five members of a family.

A teenage boy was the sole survivor because he was thrown from the vehicle.

'A lot of people were trying to help them, and they couldn’t get close to them.'

Police said that drivers were racing each other in Dodge Chargers along Beltline Road on Saturday at about 8 p.m. when one of the vehicles crashed into the car with a family of five inside.

Jessie Rosales and his wife Lorena Rosales died in the car along with their 13-year-old daughter Stephanie and their 6-year-old, Angel, according to friends of the family.

Witnesses described a terrifying scene as the Rosales vehicle flipped over and caught on fire.

“Devastating and very hurtful because a lot of people were trying to help them, and they couldn’t get close to them,” said Yvette Acosta, who caught video of the aftermath on her cellphone.

“I haven’t been able to sleep well. Hearing them and not being able to get them out, it’s very hurtful,” she said. “I wish I could help those people. It’s an emotional and tragic event.”

Police arrested the suspected driver who fled from the scene and identified him as 22-year-old Anthony Morales. The driver who crashed into the family was identified as 20-year-old Jaime Mesa. Police plan on charging Mesa with four counts of manslaughter and charging both drivers with a count of racing causing death and bodily injury.

Acosta says that street racing happens often on Beltline Road, and she hopes the incident spurs officials to do something about the danger from racers.

"I know those families are going through a lot right now. I just pray for them and hope that everything is well,” she added.

A GoFundMe account has been set up for 16-year-old Anthony Rosales, who was hospitalized with serious injuries.

KDFW-TV obtained video and photos from the car accident and published them in a news video report.

