Substitute teacher accused of 'improper relationship between an educator and a student'

A substitute teacher from Texas has been accused of having an improper relationship with a student, according to police.

The Llano County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement that the Llano Independent School District last Tuesday notified authorities about an alleged improper relationship between a substitute teacher and a student.

'The district takes all allegations of this nature extremely seriously and remains committed to providing a safe and supportive environment for all students.'

Police identified the suspect as 27-year-old Angela Palmares.

"Investigators conducted interviews and collected evidence, which led to the issuance of an arrest warrant for Palmares," police stated.

Officers with the Llano County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigation Division and Bell County Sheriff’s Office Violent Crimes Apprehension Unit arrested Palmares without incident in Bell County on Wednesday, according to police.

Palmares has been "charged with improper relationship between an educator and a student," which is a second-degree felony, the sheriff's office said.

Under Texas law the offense occurs when an "employee of a public or private primary or secondary school ... engages in sexual contact, sexual intercourse, or deviate sexual intercourse with a person who is enrolled in a public or private primary or secondary school at which the employee works."

The New York Post reported that Palmares is being held on a $150,000 bond.

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Mac Edwards, the school district superintendent, wrote a letter to parents saying the substitute teacher was "immediately removed from the list of available substitutes on April 21."

Edwards added in the letter that an allegation surfaced from Llano High School regarding a substitute teacher and "inappropriate communication with students, specifically through a social media platform outside of the school day." Edwards said authorities were "promptly" notified.

Edwards added that the substitute teacher had not worked in the school district since April 2.

"The district has been in contact with all of the parents of those students who have been directly impacted by this situation," the letter stated.

"The district takes all allegations of this nature extremely seriously and remains committed to providing a safe and supportive environment for all students," Edwards also wrote.

Edwards said the school district at present is "unable to provide additional details due to personnel and student privacy considerations."

The Llano County Sheriff's Office did not immediately respond to Blaze News' request for comment.

Authorities are urging anyone with information related to the case or anyone who believes they may be a victim to contact the Llano County Sheriff’s Office at 325-247-5767 and request to speak with an investigator in the Criminal Investigation Division.

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