Suspect steals LAPD cruiser, drags cop alongside until he crashes into other vehicles, causing more injuries

Over the weekend, a man seized the opportunity to steal a vehicle owned by the Los Angeles Police Department and took it on a short joyride that resulted in injuries to one cop and two civilians.

Around 3:30 a.m. on Sunday, a female officer was working security detail at Oceanwide Plaza, about a mile and a half outside Downtown L.A. While the officer was either sitting inside or standing near her police-issued SUV, a man suddenly hopped inside and began driving, dragging the officer alongside as she attempted to stop the carjacking.

The suspect in the police SUV 'plowed into multiple other cars and scooters before crashing into a pole.'

Despite the cop clinging dangerously the vehicle, the suspect apparently sped away at frightening speed. One witness reported seeing the cop car "flying" down the street at "60 to 70 mph ... with no lights."

Other officers in the area gave chase, and the suspect drove the police cruiser a few blocks before crashing into at least one other vehicle at the intersection of West Eighth and Figueroa Streets.

Video of the scene taken by KABC-TV shortly after the crash shows one vehicle with a mangled back end and a police SUV on top of a curb near a bike rack. The video also shows a third vehicle, a red van, parked in the middle of the street with obvious damage to the front end. KABC-TV did not mention a third vehicle involved, but the Post indicated that the suspect in the police SUV "plowed into multiple other cars and scooters before crashing into a pole."

The suspect then got out of the vehicle and ran away on foot. He was apprehended soon afterward and arrested.

Meanwhile, the officer "was ejected from the vehicle" at some point, a department statement said, either while the vehicle was in motion or from the force of the collisions. Thankfully, she suffered only minor injuries that are not considered to be life-threatening, the department said. As of Monday morning, her condition was listed as "stable," the AP reported.

Two other people were inside one of the vehicles struck by the cop car driven by the suspect. Both also sustained injuries that are not considered to be life-threatening and were treated at a nearby hospital.

The identities of the injured officer and the suspect have not been released. Police also have not released what charges the suspect may be facing, the New York Post reported.

