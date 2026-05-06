Suspect who allegedly fired at Secret Service agents near White House identified — and charging docs include possible motive

The man arrested for a shooting Monday at the National Mall that led to a White House lockdown has been identified in a federal criminal filing.

Michael Marx, 45, was spotted at about 3:30 p.m. by a plainclothes officer who believed he was carrying a gun. When he was approached by uniformed officers, he fled and allegedly fired a gun at them.

Marx allegedly said, 'F**k the White House,' as well as, 'Kill me, kill me, kill me.'

The suspect was shot, captured, and arrested, but a juvenile bystander was also shot during the altercation.

Investigators confirmed an initial report that the motorcade for Vice President JD Vance had just passed by before the shooting.

The gunshot victim was described as a civilian witness who was standing behind an officer and was shot in the leg. The officers returned fire and shot the suspect in the hand, left arm, and upper abdomen.

As he was being transported in an ambulance to a hospital, Marx allegedly said, "F**k the White House," as well as, "Kill me, kill me, kill me."

A Sig Sauer P365 handgun was recovered in the area where Marx fell to the ground, and investigators claimed he did not have a permit to carry a handgun in the District of Columbia.

A court filing included security video showing a man firing at police and the victim clutching his leg after getting shot. The bystander is expected to recover from the non-life-threatening injury.

The suspect's digital devices and social media footprint are being searched in order to establish a possible motive, according to officials at a media briefing Monday.

Marx was charged with one count of assaulting federal officers with a dangerous weapon, another count of using and discharging a firearm during a crime of violence, and a third count of unlawful possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

"Whether or not it was directed to the president or not, I don't know. But we will find out," said Matthew Quinn, the deputy director of the Secret Service.

RELATED: DOJ releases new video of WHCD shooting to dispel 'friendly fire' rumor

Marx had false identification with aliases that included Patrick Michael and Michael Zavici, according to officers.

"We will prove this defendant carried an illegal firearm into the heart of Washington, D.C., opened fire at Secret Service officers near a crowded intersection, and shot an innocent bystander who was simply crossing the street with his family,” reads a statement from U.S. Attorney Jeanine Pirro.

"My office will pursue the most serious charges available against anyone who brings gun violence to our streets, particularly when that violence unfolds steps from the seat of our government and the path of the Vice President of the United States," she added.

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!