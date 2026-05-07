'Not backing down': Top Virginia Democrat remains defiant after FBI and SWAT raid her office and marijuana dispensary

The powerful Virginia Democrat at the center of a federal raid operation issued a defiant statement accusing the Trump administration of political persecution.

Numerous law enforcement vehicles were seen outside the dispensary owned by Democrat state Senate President pro tempore Louise Lucas as well as her offices in Portsmouth on Wednesday.

Many outlets reported that the investigation related to political corruption allegations as well as the possible sale of illegal marijuana products.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation said only that agents were serving a "court-authorized search warrant."

Lucas has not been charged but issued a statement posted to social media.

"I am not backing down, and I will keep fighting for the people of Portsmouth and the Commonwealth of Virginia," the 82-year-old said.

"What we saw fits a clear pattern from this administration: when challenged, they try to intimidate and silence the voices who stand up to them," Lucas added in part.

"I have never been afraid to stand up to Donald Trump or anyone else that has tried to undermine our democracy."

Many outlets reported that the investigation related to political corruption allegations as well as the possible sale of illegal marijuana products.

Lucas opened the Cannabis Outlet near her offices in 2021. The shop sells CBD and hemp products.

She also implied that the raids were political payback for her support of a redistricting effort in order to boost Democrats' control of the U.S. Congress. The referendum is in legal limbo after being challenged in court.

Contrary to her assertion that the law enforcement action was politically motivated, the Associated Press reported that the investigation began under former President Joe Biden, a Democrat.

Democrat Virginia Gov. Abigail Spanberger was asked whether she stood by the senator, but the governor offered only a vague statement.

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"Well, certainly I am aware of the law enforcement action that occurred in Portsmouth, and I am awaiting more details to become public before weighing in with any strong public comment," Spanberger said. "And as more information becomes available, I look forward to making further comment."

Virginia House Speaker Don Scott (D) cautioned against hasty conclusions.

"Right now, there is far more theatrics and speculation than actual information available to the public," Scott said.

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