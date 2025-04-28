Ex-teacher allegedly 'confessed to inappropriate conduct with high school student' at her home 'on multiple occasions'

A former Texas teacher was arrested for allegedly having "inappropriate conduct with a high school student," according to police.

KTXS-TV reported that 25-year-old Lily Victoria Janek was arrested at her home in Brownwood on Wednesday. She was charged with an improper relationship between an educator and a student. Janek's bond was set at $50,000.

'While we are sickened by the conduct of this former employee, we know that this incident is not a reflection of the many exceptional educators teaching in classrooms across the district.'

Janek had been employed as a teacher and a coach for the Mullin Independent School District.

The Brownwood Police Department said in a Thursday statement that law enforcement was tipped off in November 2024 about a "possible improper relationship between a student and educator."

Detective Peyton Donahoo claimed Janek "invited the student to her home in Brownwood, where it was alleged that sexual activity occurred" on "multiple occasions."

Police said the accusations were "confirmed during subsequent interviews with Janek and others associated with the report."

The school district said in a Wednesday statement that "today, a former Mullin ISD employee was arrested for allegedly engaging in an inappropriate relationship with one of our students."

"The district had been notified on Friday, April 4, 2025, that a Mullin ISD employee had confessed to inappropriate conduct with a high school student," the statement read. "After receiving the letter from law enforcement, we reported the employee’s conduct to Child Protective Services, suspended the employee, banned her from all school property and school-related activities."

On April 7, the board of trustees voted to terminate the employee, the school district said.

The district added that the superintendent filed a report with the Texas Education Agency about the teacher's alleged inappropriate conduct with a Mullin High School student.

The school district noted that it was "fully cooperating" with law enforcement, Child Protective Services, and the Texas Education Agency.

"While we are sickened by the conduct of this former employee, we know that this incident is not a reflection of the many exceptional educators teaching in classrooms across the district," the Mullin Independent School District stated. "We are committed to supporting the students and families impacted and ending the school year strong for all of our children."

The school district offered additional counseling services to anyone affected by the alleged conduct of the former teacher through the school psychologist, as well as through the Texas Child Health Access through Telemedicine.

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!