Neighbors allegedly noticed something suspicious — now a teacher is accused of 'extremely disturbing' sex assault of student

An Illinois middle school teacher has been accused of sexually assaulting a student after her neighbors noticed something suspicious about her house and tipped off police, according to authorities.

Jessica Bergmann — a 34-year-old teacher at Washington Middle School in Aurora — was arrested on Friday without incident. Bergmann was charged with felony criminal sexual assault by a person in a position of authority and two felony counts for aggravated criminal sexual abuse, the DuPage County State's Attorney's Office said in a Saturday statement.

'Cases involving alleged abuse by a teacher strike at the core of community trust.'

Bergmann was released from custody after her initial court appearance, but she was ordered to have no contact with anyone under the age of 18 years old, the attorney’s office said.

The state's attorney's office said the Wheaton Police Department began an investigation after receiving leads about "suspicious incidents involving a minor male and an adult female."

The Daily Herald said it obtained court documents indicating that the Wheaton Police Department launched an investigation in October after concerned neighbors tipped off law enforcement that a young male made frequent visits to Bergmann's home.

The state's attorney's office said in the press release that Bergmann first met the alleged victim when he was a student at Washington Middle School. Bergmann — a math teacher at the school — also was a coach on a school soccer team, of which the boy was a member, according to prosecutors.

The attorney's office noted that the student graduated from middle school, but Bergmann and the boy began "communicating via text messages and phone calls" when he was a sophomore in high school.

DuPage County State's Attorney Robert Berlin and Wheaton Police Department Chief P.J. Youker accused Bergmann of having an "inappropriate sexual relationship with a student."

The DuPage County State's Attorney's Office stated:

It is alleged that at some point in time, the relationship between the two turned sexual. It is further alleged that the relationship progressed further and that the victim would frequently go to Bergmann’s home, occasionally staying overnight, where the two would engage in sexual intercourse.

Berlin declared, "The profound abuse of trust and authority allegedly displayed by Ms. Bergmann is extremely disturbing and will be met with the full force of the law."

Berlin also said in his statement:

Teachers are entrusted with our students’ well-being. They are given the awesome responsibility to guide and protect our students, not to harm or exploit them. A teacher who takes advantage of a student, as alleged in this case, is not only breaking the law, but they are also breaking the trust placed in them by the community, the school, and the victim’s family.

Chief Youker said of the alleged sexual abuse allegations:

Cases involving alleged abuse by a teacher strike at the core of community trust. This behavior is unacceptable, and the Wheaton Police Department is dedicated to fully investigating any reports involving this allegation, to fully ensure the safety of our community and our children.

The DuPage County Children’s Advocacy Center assisted in the investigation, according to authorities.

The Daily Herald noted that the student is now 17 years old.

At the time of publication, Bergmann was not listed on the employee directory for West Aurora School District 129.

Washington Middle School Principal Marchel Rogers and West Aurora School District 129 Superintendent Michael Smith did not immediately respond to Blaze News' request for comment.

Bergmann is scheduled to appear in court Dec. 1 in front of Judge Margaret O’Connell.

