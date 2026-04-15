Teacher said student slashed her with razor and over 100 officers responded — now she's under arrest for alleged hoax

More than 100 police officers responded to a panic alarm allegedly activated by a teacher at about 8:45 a.m. on Thursday at Splendora High School.

The school was already on lockdown when officers arrived, and school officials later sent out a notice to parents that police were investigating a "physical altercation" between a student and a staff member.

'If it's going to be a hoax, if you're going to call in a hoax, we will hold you responsible for it.'

The altercation involved a student and 53-year-old teacher Nicole Truelove, who had been allegedly stabbed with a razor blade.

Students described a panicked and chaotic response to the lockdown as teachers pulled students into their rooms.

After an investigation, police determined that the teacher had stabbed herself and blamed the student.

"During the investigation, it was determined that there was no assault on a teacher that was committed by a student. The injuries sustained to the teacher were self-inflicted," said Rick Bass, the assistant chief of operations for the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office.

"Evidence supports that this was a hoax," he added.

Truelove was charged with making a false report and tampering with evidence.

Bass went on to defend the large police response as appropriate for the panic alarm.

"This is what's supposed to happen when we have threats on school campuses," he added. "And that's what you see here today. That's why you see such a large law enforcement community here. We take it very seriously. And if it's going to be a hoax, if you're going to call in a hoax, we will hold you responsible for it."

Superintendent Dr. Dustin Bromley also released a statement about the incident.

"While this is a very unfortunate incident, the safety and security measures that we have implemented worked flawlessly," he said.

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"We understand that situations like this can be concerning, and we truly appreciate the patience and cooperation of our students, our staff, and of course, our parents and families while our emergency protocols were followed," Bromley added. "The safety of our students and staff remains at the top of our priority."

KHOU-TV has since discovered that Truelove sued another school district after alleging that an inmate sexually assaulted her. That lawsuit was settled, and the inmate later filed a lawsuit accusing her of false accusations. He then withdrew that lawsuit.

Truelove had only worked with the Splendora district for one year before the incident.

Splendora is a small Texas town of about 2,000 residents located 37 miles northeast of Houston.

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