Team Mace hits back at former top adviser for bashing governor hopeful over Trump disloyalty: 'Didn't raise a dime'

Republican Rep. Nancy Mace's South Carolina gubernatorial campaign set its sights on a former consultant after he took to social media to air his grievances.

Austin McCubbin, a longtime Republican operative and former adviser to Mace's campaign, dramatically exited her team on Monday, accusing the candidate of being disloyal to President Donald Trump. In a lengthy post on X, McCubbin claimed Mace "decided to turn her back on MAGA" only to "hug the political cactus that is the Rand Paul + Thomas Massie wing of the Party."

'When he demanded $10,000 a month for "services" and was told no, he ran straight to X.'

"My name has been used publicly, while going back on her word to pay me, to trade on my Team Trump status and to work on her behalf with the White House, and I am 100% breaking with her campaign out of loyalty to the President," McCubbin said.

Mace's campaign strongly pushed back and painted a much different picture than what McCubbin was claiming.

"Mr. McCubbin didn’t raise a dime for the campaign or, better yet, never even bothered showing up," a spokesperson for Mace's campaign told Blaze News. "When he demanded $10,000 a month for 'services' and was told no, he ran straight to X. Good luck with that."

"Nancy Mace has stood with President Trump since Day ONE. Mr. McCubbin said it himself: 'Nancy Mace will be the most pro-Trump and America First Governor in the country.'"

Mace reiterated this narrative on social media, calling McCubbin "tone-deaf" and "out of touch."

"The feeling when a political 'consultant' demands $10k per month to give you bad advice you'll never use... and they cry on social media when you turn them down..." Mace said. "Those who rely on the elite. The powerful. The establishment. Are completely out of touch. Tone Deaf. To the needs of the powerless."

