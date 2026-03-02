‘Wild, Wild West’: Trump DOT moves to shut down 550+ ‘sham’ truck driver training schools after axing 6,500

The Department of Transportation has moved to shut down another 550 commercial driver's license schools amid a new focus on crashes involving foreign nationals with U.S. non-domiciled CDLs.

'For too long, the trucking industry has operated like the Wild, Wild West, where anything goes and nobody asks any questions.'

The DOT announced on February 18 that it discovered the "sham CDL training schools" violated the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration's safety standards. The agency issued notices of proposed removal from the FMCSA's national training provider registry.

The DOT found that some noncompliant schools used fictitious addresses and employed unqualified instructors who lacked the necessary licenses and permits for the vehicles they were teaching students to drive. In other cases, these schools provided training with vehicles that were not appropriate for the instruction being offered. Some training providers even admitted to investigators that they failed to meet their state's requirements.

FMCSA Administrator Derek Barrs said, "If a school isn't using the right vehicles or if their instructors aren't qualified, they have no business training the next generation of truckers or school bus drivers."

One of the schools on the DOT's proposed removal list reportedly provided training to school bus drivers.

The DOT informed Blaze News that these schools have not yet been closed, as they are still within the 30-day period to either provide evidence of compliance with federal safety standards or indicate their intention to complete the corrective actions specified by the FMCSA. However, the agency stated that it has already closed 6,500 CDL training schools.

The findings resulted from the FMCSA mobilizing over 300 investigators and conducting more than 1,400 on-site sting operations over five days. While 448 schools were issued a notice of proposed removal, 109 training providers voluntarily removed themselves from the FMCSA's Training Provider Registry.

An additional 97 training schools remain under investigation for similar alleged violations.

"For too long, the trucking industry has operated like the Wild, Wild West, where anything goes and nobody asks any questions," DOT Secretary Sean Duffy stated. "The buck stops with me. Under President Trump, my team is cracking down on every link in the trucking chain that has allowed this lawlessness to impact the safety of America's roads. American families should have confidence that our school bus and truck drivers are following every letter of the law and that starts with receiving proper training before getting behind the wheel."

