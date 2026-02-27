18-wheeler speeding the wrong direction on highway was driven by — you guessed it

The suspected driver of the 18-wheeler filmed on Wednesday speeding in the wrong direction down a stretch of highway in Missouri has been identified as a Minnesota-based Somali migrant.

Lincoln County Prosecuting Attorney Mike Wood indicated that while he was not immediately taken into custody, Abdiasis Ibrahim Ali, 38, has been charged with driving the wrong direction on a divided highway and operating a motor vehicle in a careless manner.

'He wasn't able to read.'

The prosecutor noted further that a no-bound warrant for Ali's arrest has been requested and that U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement has been notified.

X user MolonLabeBTC shared footage on Wednesday showing a truck barreling southbound down Highway 61 — in one of the northbound lanes. The X user claimed that he began following the "foreign invader" after the truck nearly hit him "head on" and that the incident took place roughly five miles north of Troy.

Sgt. Dallas Thompson of the Missouri State Highway Patrol stated, "We were glad someone saw this yesterday and called it in to try to get resources there to get the vehicle stopped," reported KMOV-TV.

After the driver crossed over to the southbound lane, a state trooper reportedly stopped him and conducted a roadside inspection.

"During that test, the trooper noticed he wasn't able to read and comprehend the road signs," said Thompson.

Sean Duffy. Photographer: Ryan Collerd/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Having been found incapable of demonstrating basic reading comprehension and proficiency in English, "the driver was taken out of service," added Thompson.

After Ali was taken out of service, his co-driver, Abdulahi Abshir Alim — who was apparently in the "sleeper" at the time of the incident — took over, said Wood.

Secretary of Transportation Sean Duffy indicated that despite his apparent inability to read road signs, the driver was in possession of a Minnesota commercial driver’s license.

Duffy noted further that the driver's carrier, Cargo Transportation LLC, is now under investigation.

Department of Transportation records indicate that Cargo Transportation is based in Hopkins, Minnesota — in what appears to be an apartment complex — and has two drivers who drove over 81,000 miles in 2024. As of Friday, the company's USDOT status was still listed as "active."

Blaze News was unable to reach the company for comment.

The trailer apparently hauled by the Somali is owned by Taylor Trucking Lines whose vice president said in a statement obtained by KMOV, "The driver is not an employee or contractor of Taylor Trucking Lines. He is a contractor for Cargo Transportation. The driver was fired shortly after the video was seen."

The incident took place the day after President Donald Trump called on lawmakers to "pass what we will call the Dalilah Law, barring any state from granting commercial driver's licenses to illegal aliens."

The proposed legislation takes its name from Dalilah Coleman, a little girl grievously injured in a car accident that was allegedly caused by an illegal alien from India who reportedly obtained a commercial driver's license from California Democrat Gov. Gavin Newsom's Department of Motor Vehicles.

According to the USDOT, roughly 200,000 truckers hold non-domiciled CDLs, and over 14,000 truckers have been kicked out of service for failing to meet basic language requirements since the department brought back English proficiency tests in May 2025.