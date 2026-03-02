Catch up on what's happening in Iran: US jets shot down, girls' school bombed, and more

As events continue to unfold in the Middle East in the aftermath of Operation Epic Fury and Operation Roaring Lion, military leaders have provided some crucial updates to the events of this weekend.

The United States and Israel launched a joint attack on Iran at approximately 1:15 a.m. ET on Saturday morning, according to a U.S. Central Command post summarizing the first 24 hours of the operation. Since the beginning of the operation, the attacks have continued consistently, and Iran has repeatedly retaliated.

On the first day of the attacks, President Donald Trump confirmed that Ayatollah Ali Khamenei was killed in a series of strikes on Saturday.

"Khamenei, one of the most evil people in History, is dead," Trump wrote. "This is not only Justice for the people of Iran, but for all Great Americans, and those people from many Countries throughout the World, that have been killed or mutilated by Khamenei and his gang of bloodthirsty THUGS. He was unable to avoid our Intelligence and Highly Sophisticated Tracking Systems and, working closely with Israel, there was not a thing he, or the other leaders that have been killed along with him, could do."

US CENTCOM/Handout/Anadolu via Getty Images

Trump announced on Sunday afternoon that he was informed that the U.S. had destroyed and sunk nine Iranian naval ships, "some of them relatively large and important." He added that "we are going after the rest — They will soon be floating at the bottom of the sea, also! In a different attack, we largely destroyed their Naval Headquarters."

U.S. Central Command, which is responsible for the territory in which the conflict has unfolded, released a press statement on Monday morning regarding "an apparent friendly fire incident" in Kuwait.

The brief statement reported that three United States F-15E Strike Eagles, flying in supporting of Operation Epic Fury, were "mistakenly shot down by Kuwaiti air defenses" during an active combat situation involving Iranian aircraft. The press release confirmed that all six aircrew ejected, were safely recovered, and are in stable condition.

Another major event includes the bombing of a girls' elementary school in Iran. According to the New York Times, at least 175 people, presumably mostly children, were killed in a bombing attack in southern Iran.

"The Minab school incident has no comparison with any other incident," said Pirhossein Kolivand, the head of Iran's Red Crescent, in a video posted on social media on Sunday. "Even in Gaza," he added, there had not been such a high number of students killed simultaneously, and he called the attack "a unique and bitter incident," according to the New York Times.

The attack does not appear to be intentional, however. The school, NYT reported, is adjacent to a naval base of Iran's Revolutionary Guard Corps. Further, the school was once connected to the naval base and was only disconnected from it in 2016.

On Monday morning, Secretary of War Pete Hegseth gave a direct message to the Joint Force. Hegseth said, in part, "We are not defenders anymore — we are warriors, trained to kill the enemy and break their will. History is watching. Be the force you swore to be: focused, disciplined, lethal, and unbreakable. We will finish this on America First conditions of President Trump's choosing — nobody else's. As it should be."

"May Almighty God watch over you, and may His providential arms of protection extend over you. GODSPEED WARRIORS — and keep going," Hegseth concluded the address.

The efficiency of the military operation has apparently even surprised the president.

In an interview with Fox News' Bret Baier on Monday, President Trump detailed the success of the operation in decapitating Iran's senior leadership. He explained that dozens of senior leaders were gathered for breakfast with the ayatollah, thinking it was safe because they were gathered in broad daylight, Fox reported.

"It was 49 leaders that were taken out. That was going to take four weeks, we thought, to get rid of the Iranian leadership. And it's always, you know, if they hide, it's a lot longer than four weeks. And they would have been hiding," Trump told Baier. "We were shocked when we heard what was going on. We knew exactly what was happening and where."

The operation, despite its apparent overwhelming success, has come at a tragic cost, however. U.S. Central Command reported that as of 7:30 a.m. ET, "four U.S. service members have been killed in action." The number of deaths was previously three. "The fourth service member, who was seriously wounded during Iran’s initial attacks, eventually succumbed to their injuries."

The identities of the fallen are being withheld at this time.

Additionally, trade is expected to be stalled due to the closure of the Strait of Hormuz in response to the U.S.-Israeli strikes. The Independent reported Sunday that Iran has closed the Strait of Hormuz, a major shipping channel for crude oil, fuel, and liquefied natural gas.

Euronews reported that natural gas prices have already surged on Monday in response to the conflict. Further, QatarEnergy announced that it has decided to stop LNG production at one of the largest natural gas fields in the world, North Fields, citing the conflict.

