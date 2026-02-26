Team USA captain goes full feminist over Trump's 'distasteful' invitation: 'It's a great teaching point'

Team USA's women's hockey captain is not happy with President Donald Trump or the men's hockey team.

Hilary Knight, who in 2026 became Team USA's all-time leading scorer in women's Olympic hockey, took multiple shots at the president this week after he joked with the men's team that he would have to invite the women alongside the men to the State of the Union address.

'I think that's being overshadowed by sort of a quick lapse.'

"We're going to have to bring the women's team," the president said jokingly on Sunday, adding he "probably would be impeached" if he didn't.

Although the women declined the invitation, citing "academic and professional commitments," Knight seemingly took offense to the remarks, revealing in subsequent interviews that she was sour over the president's joke.

"I thought the joke was distasteful and unfortunate," she told reporters at a press conference on Wednesday. "The way women are represented, it's a great teaching point to really shine light on how women should be championed for their amazing feats."

"It's not my responsibility" to explain "someone else's behavior" she added.

Also on Wednesday, Knight again described the president's remarks as "a distasteful joke" during an interview on "SportsCenter."

"I thought it was sort of a distasteful joke, and unfortunately that is overshadowing a lot of the success and the success of just women at the Olympics, caring for Team USA, and having amazing gold-medal feats," the women's captain told host Jay Harris.

Knight said the team was just trying to focus on celebrating the incredible efforts made by the men and women at the Olympics and "not detract from that with a distasteful joke."

"It was unfortunate," Knight added. She then claimed her male counterparts had a "lapse" in judgment by laughing at Trump's remarks.

"There's a genuine level of support there and respect [from the men], and I think that's being overshadowed by sort of a quick lapse, and, you know, I think the guys were in a tough spot."

While the American women were not at the State of the Union on Tuesday, Trump announced during his speech that the team would in fact be visiting the White House "soon."

At the same time, the women have accepted an offer to celebrate with rapper Flavor Flav this summer, with forward Alex Carpenter saying she planned on finishing her professional season before heading to Las Vegas to "take advantage of that."

"Go have some fun and celebrate like we deserve to," she said, per the New York Post.

Flavor Flav was designated the official hype man for both the U.S. bobsled and skeleton teams at the 2026 Winter Olympics.

