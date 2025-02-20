2 teenage girls plotted to attack high school with pipe bombs and guns, FBI says

The Federal Bureau of Investigation said it thwarted a mass casualty plot intended at a Texas high school within 30 minutes of being tipped off about the alleged plan.

The two girls, who have not been publicly identified because of their ages, allegedly planned to attack Memorial High School in the Houston suburb of Hedwig Village with guns and pipe bombs.

'Threats of violence in our schools will not be tolerated.'

The 16-year-old was charged with making a terroristic threat, a third-degree felony, while the 15-year-old was placed into custody on unrelated charges.

"We received troubling information, conducted a rapid investigation, shared findings with LE partners, & ultimately saved lives," read a statement from the FBI office in Houston.

KPRC-TV reported that the older girl had previously been a student at Memorial High School before she moved to an alternative school, and the younger girl was a student at Willis High School.

The Spring Branch ISD police department said that the girls had been planning the attack on social media and that the threat was credible and very detailed.

The high school increased security in the wake of the arrests.

"This incident affirms the importance of awareness and vigilance in protecting our students and staff," read a statement from the Willis Independent School District.

"We are treating this matter with the utmost urgency and commitment, as threats of violence in our schools will not be tolerated," said the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office.

Scenes from the school can be viewed on the CBS News video on YouTube.

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!