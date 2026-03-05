16-year-old girl disappeared from Tennessee hotel — and was found hundreds of miles away with man she met online, cops say

The Texas family of a 16-year-old girl who went missing from their hotel in Tennessee suspect the man she ended up with contacted her through online sites and apps.

North Carolina police said in a press release that the family had been visiting a relative in Tennessee when they reported the girl missing to the Shelby County Sheriff's Office on Sunday.

On Monday, the Rockingham Sheriff's Office said it was contacted about the girl's location hundreds of miles away, and deputies found her with a 27-year-old man named Dakota Wayne Vettor.

Police said the teen was placed into the custody of the Rockingham County Department of Social Services until she could be returned to her parents.

Vettor was interviewed and charged with felony abduction of children.

The parents told WGHP-TV that they were able to determine the girl's location through her online apps. They said they believe the girl met the man through online gaming apps and social media sites.

"I just wish I could have done more," said a tearful Jason Poston, the father of the victim.

"Once the relief sets in, it's definitely a, 'I should have seen,' ... 'maybe if I'd have done this or that.' Unfortunately that's one of those hindsight things," said a visibly shaken Jess Poston, the mother.

They had a warning for parents who allow their children access to online apps and websites.

"Just because you are watching the social media — you need to watch all the social media," the father said.

The parents said they had a simple message to their child when they were reunited.

"We love you," Jason Poston recalled saying to her.

"That's all we could say," Jess Poston added.

Vettor was ordered to be held on a $250,000 secured bond, and police said further charges are expected to be filed.

