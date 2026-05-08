Tennessee Democrats turn legislature into madhouse after Republicans nuke 'black district' represented by white liberal

Tennessee Democrats' thin veneer of civility broke again, this time on Thursday amid state Republicans' successful efforts to pass a new congressional map.

Radical lawmakers not only attempted to obstruct the democratic process — screaming, dancing, blowing bullhorns at Republican legislators, and getting combative — but cosplayed as opponents of racial prejudice, barking lines popularized during the civil rights movement and working in real time to spin their party's likely diminution in power as the result of an imagined reversion to Jim Crow-style policies.

Quick background

The U.S. Supreme Court issued a hugely consequential 6-3 ruling in Louisiana v. Callais last week, striking down the Bayou State's 2024 congressional map as an unconstitutional racial gerrymander and making clear that redistricting should effectively be color-blind.

'My brother ain’t doing nothing to nobody.'

Tennessee state Republicans wasted no time applying the logic of the high court's ruling in their back yard with the aim — according to Republican Gov. Bill Lee — of ensuring that the Volunteer State's congressional map "remains fair, legal, and defensible."

After its easy passage by the GOP supermajority in the legislature, Lee signed a new congressional map into law on Thursday that will likely enable Republicans to secure all nine U.S. House seats in Tennessee.

The new map divides up the supposedly black-majority, Memphis-based 9th Congressional District represented by white Democrat Rep. Steve Cohen into three districts and also splits Nashville into five districts.

Cohen called it an "egregious result."

The madhouse

As the Tennessee Senate voted on the map, Democrat state Sen. Charlane Oliver — the radical who threatened riots in 2024 over the passage of a bill she didn't like — danced atop her desk in the chamber, yelling and holding up a banner that said, "No Jim Crow 2 Stop the Steal."

Footage shared online by WTVF-TV's Chris Davis appears to show Oliver fighting with the Senate sergeant at arms over control of her banner. After losing control of her banner, Oliver proceeded to stomp and sing on her desk while her peers voted to pass the bill, reported the Nashville Banner.

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During the voting process in the state House on Thursday, Tennessee Rep. Justin Jones — a Democrat who has previously evidenced a willingness to violate the legislature's decorum rules and was caught on film throwing a traffic cone at a driver during a 2020 Black Lives Matter blockade — walked around blowing a bullhorn in the faces of lawmakers and staffers while holding up a sign that said, "We shall overcome."

Jones also set on fire a printout of the Confederate flag and repeatedly accused Republicans of racism, calling them the "white sheet caucus."

Rep. Justin Pearson (D), who like Jones was briefly expelled from the Tennessee House of Representatives in 2023 for staging a disruptive protest on the House floor, lashed out at members of law enforcement who were working feverishly to keep the peace.

After state House Speaker Cameron Sexton (R) asked that the gallery be cleared, Tennessee Highway Patrol began ushering radicals out. Some, including Pearson's brother KeShaun, apparently refused to leave, reported WKRN-TV.

The prospect that his brother might face consequences for his actions evidently enraged Rep. Pearson, who yelled at THP troopers as they were executing their duties — calling one trooper a "stupid motherf**ker" and "boy" — and attempted to interfere with his brother's apparent arrest, which Pearson later suggested "is what white supremacy does."

"My brother ain’t doing nothing to nobody. Hey, hey, he’ll walk out by himself. Move the f**k back!" said Pearson.

THP Lt. Bill Miller told WKRN in a statement, "During today’s hearing, three individuals in attendance began disrupting the session of the House of Representatives. After repeated warnings, three individuals were taken into custody inside the gallery of the Capitol for suspected violation of TCA 39-17-306 (Disturbing an Official Meeting). The individuals were transported to the Davidson County jail for booking."

Democrats' theatrics were all for naught, as this is Tennessee's new congressional map:

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