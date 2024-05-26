Tennessee parents and children arrested after brawl breaks out during kindergarten graduation

Footage was captured and shared on social media of at least ten adults and children fighting during a kindergarten graduation in Tennessee. The incident took place earlier this month.

The graduation erupted into chaos after two women attending a kindergarten graduation at Buckley Carpenter Elementary in Somerville exchanged blows in the crowd, according to WHBQ.

The two adult women involved in the dispute have been identified as Kierra Smith and Tyeisha Humphreys. They could be seen fighting on the gymnasium bleachers. Others in attendance tried to get away from the dispute.

'I got hysterical. The police called the ambulance.'

But that was not the only fight that took place at the graduation. Two others could be seen trading blows on the basketball court.

When the authorities finally got involved, Humphreys insisted that Smith started the altercation while Smith said Humphreys was responsible.

The New York Post reported that the security footage obtained by the police showed Humphreys entering the gym and sitting directly behind Smith. Shortly after, Smith can be seen moving to another seat, near a boy and his father.

The authorities said Smith and the child eventually got into an argument, which prompted Humphreys to rush down the bleachers and smack Smith from behind.

Humphreys' mother, Rhonda Humphreys, insisted she was wrongfully arrested after she saw her son elbowed in the head by an adult during the melee.

“It’s really embarrassing for the county. I hope the law can get to the bottom of this and I can clear my name and find what really happened to my son because the board won’t let me look at the video," Humphreys said.

"I got hysterical. The police called the ambulance. They said he had a concussion and released him."

Dantavious Gilchrease, and mother and daughter, Rhonda and Tyeisha Humphreys, were arrested following the graduation. It is not clear what the relationship is between the man and two women.

Gilchrease was arrested outside the school for allegedly telling Rhonda that he would "shoot her in the face."

Tyeisha was charged for violating an order of protection, inciting a riot, and three counts of simple assault, per reports.

There were also several children charged in the dispute.

Earlier this month, a brawl broke out during a Tennessee high school graduation after one student allegedly threw up gang signs toward another student.

As a result of the fight, all those involved in the high school dispute were issued a Juvenile Summons or Misdemeanor Citation and soon released to their parents.

