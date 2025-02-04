Director of 'Terrifier' horror movie defends actor from backlash after anti-Trump posts

The director of the popular "Terrifier" horror movie franchise released a statement defending the main actor of the movie after he posted some anti-Trump messages on social media.

David Thornton Howard, who portrays the serial killer Art the Clown, criticized supporters of President Donald Trump and faced some backlash online. Director Damien Leone then posted a long statement trying to stay out of the debate.

'I'm all for freedom of speech and expression. ... 'Terrifier' is NOT in any way shape or form a political franchise.'

"Hopefully I never have to bring up politics publicly ever again but this desperately needed to be said on behalf of the 'Terrifier' franchise," he wrote on Monday.

"As most of you know, some of my cast and crew members have a very passionate political presence on social media with extreme and sometimes harsh opinions which is their right. I'm all for freedom of speech and expression. That being said, 'Terrifier' is NOT in any way shape or form a political franchise. I did not get into filmmaking to become a politician or promote any politcal [sic] agendas or ideologies, especially through a killer clown movie," he continued.

Leone went on to say that he welcomed Democrats and Republicans to be a fan of his movies while rejecting "toxic rhetoric" in politics.

"Since 'Terrifier 1,' our cast and crew has and still consists of both republicans and democrats and anyone is welcome to be a part of it regardless of their political affiliations as long as they're a decent human being," he added.

Howard had said on his Threads account that Trump was going to push the U.S. into World War III and then criticized his ally Elon Musk.

"The same people that scream 'They took our jerbs!' have no problem with an unelected illegal immigrant Nazi oligarch taking their social security information and taking over the Treasury by force. Make it make sense," he posted.

He also compared the situation in the U.S. to that of 1930s Germany.

The people behind the "Terrifier" movie series announced a fourth iteration in the series despite it being banned in some countries over graphic depictions of violence.

