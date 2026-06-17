Illegal alien terrorist crashes car during ICE arrest after taking his wife hostage, feds claim

An illegal alien suspected of terrorism put many American lives in danger earlier this month after he allegedly crashed his car into stopped traffic and fled the scene during an Immigration and Customs Enforcement arrest.

Felipe Linares De Oliveira Dell Aquilla is a "criminal illegal alien from Brazil" who held his wife hostage and was known as a commander of foreign terror organizations, according to a statement from the Department of Homeland Security.

'This guy is no friend of America, nor our citizens, nor anybody else in this country.'

Law enforcement officers were performing a traffic stop on June 5 when Aquilla allegedly tried to speed away in Mooresville, North Carolina.

After the crash, Aquilla's wife confirmed to police that she had been taken hostage by her husband as he tried to escape to Mexico, the department said. Numerous laptops and cell phones were reportedly found in his car along with money and a 9mm handgun.

"This guy is no friend of America, nor our citizens, nor anybody else in this country," said Iredell County Sheriff Darren Campbell to WJZY-TV about the arrest. "He didn’t know we were actively looking for him, but once he seen a car, he got uncomfortable. And of course, we were already in position to do the arrest."

Aquilla was booked into the county jail on felony charges of fleeing to elude arrest, and the DHS said it was pursuing kidnapping charges as well as firearm charges related to his immigration status.

ICE also lodged a detainer on Aquilla. The DHS said it was unclear when Aquilla entered the U.S.

According to jail records, Aquilla is 40 years old and has a court date scheduled for July 2. He was denied bond on account of the deportation order.

Aquilla had allegedly been a commander of the Primeiro Comando da Capital and Comando Vermelho terror groups and has outstanding arrest warrants for extortion and criminal association in his home country, according to the DHS.

InSight Crime expert Steven Dudley told WJZY that the two gangs are some of the largest in South America.

"They traffic drugs. They are involved in human trafficking, human smuggling, contraband, local drug peddling, et cetera," he explained. "The United States has a big appetite for drugs. There is a lot of money laundering that happens in the United States."

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"This arrest demonstrates the unwavering commitment of HSI to protect our communities from dangerous international criminals," said Mark Zito, special agent in charge of Homeland Security Investigations in North and South Carolina.

"By removing a known leader of violent foreign terrorist organizations — wanted for serious crimes, including criminal association and extortion — we have prevented further harm to innocent people here and abroad," he added. "[Homeland Security Investigations] will continue to pursue those who endanger our communities and bring them to justice."

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