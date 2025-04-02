Tesla owner vows to 'make an example' of masked intruder who wrecked his Cybertruck: 'That's basically declaring war on me'

A California man has vowed to "make an example" of a masked vandal who wrecked his Tesla Cybertruck while it was parked in his driveway while his family was sleeping.

Jason Bedell bought his first Tesla, a Model S, in 2015 and still drives it to this day.

'It's not a political symbol. It has nothing to do with my political views. It's just a car.'

When the Tesla Cybertruck was initially released, Bedell was one of the first people in his town of Novato to buy a Cybertruck in February 2024.

Bedell purchased his Cybertruck for the love of the Tesla brand and not for any political reasons.

"I'm just such a fan of Tesla that I had to have one," Bedell said.

"It's not a political symbol. It's just a car," Bedell told Fox News.

However, Bedell has apparently become the latest victim of the surging vandalism of Tesla vehicles by left-wing dissidents seething with fury at the electric car brand headed by Elon Musk.

At around 4:22 a.m. on March 29, a person dressed in all black with a mask and a hood appeared to "case" the home of Bedell and his family, police said.

Home security cameras caught the suspect leaving and then returning at about 5:41 a.m. with a concrete rock in his hands.

The Novato Police Department said in a statement: "The suspect placed duct tape over one of the security cameras and proceeded to vandalize the vehicle, throwing the concrete at the windshield multiple times, slashing all four tires, and leaving a yellow piece of duct tape with a handwritten note advising the tires had been damaged."

Bedell said the suspect picked up a "giant cement brick and threw it two or three times against the front windshield, smashing [it]."

The suspect then fled the crime scene.

The Novato Police Department released video of the incident.

'I'm trying to save the environment and be environmentally conscious, and now I'm getting backlash for it.'

"I have a 4-year-old son that was sleeping in the house at the time," Bedell stated. "So it's really unsettling that somebody came to my house to do this."

Bedell stressed that someone launching an attack at his home is "really scary," especially since he lives in a "very private neighborhood at the end of a cul-de-sac."

Bedell noted, "This person made a planned attack and came to my house and executed that plan. That's basically declaring war on me and my property."

"I don't know if they're going to come back. I don't know what they're going to do," Bedell said. "This person is dangerous."

Bedell told KABC-TV, "I think somebody either followed me home or maybe one of my neighbors."

The Tesla owner said he felt "violated," but vowed to get the suspect "caught."

"I'm sure I'm not the first person, and I'm not going to be the last person [they are] going to do it to," Bedell declared. "I am set on getting this person caught and making an example out of this person."

The attack on his Cybertruck came on the same day as the "Global Day of Protest" organized by the "Tesla Takedown" movement to coerce Tesla owners to sell their electric vehicles and press others not to purchase any new Tesla vehicles.

Bedell believes the timing of the attack was not a coincidence.

"I do believe the timing had something to do with this big weekend of protests," Bedell said.

There were reportedly anti-Tesla protests in at least 253 cities around the world on Saturday, with protesters demonstrating against Elon Musk and his role in cutting wasteful and fraudulent government spending.

"Most people bought these cars way before the election, way before Elon Musk, before any of this happened," Bedell explained. "It's not a political symbol. It has nothing to do with my political views. It's just a car."

"I'm trying to save the environment and be environmentally conscious, and now I'm getting backlash for it," he continued. "It's just the wrong target for people’s hostilities, frustrations, and anger."

Bedell added, "Some people might be mad at Elon or the government, but they're taking it out on their neighbors, and they're taking it out on their friends, on people who have nothing to do with it."

Bedell is offering a $25,000 reward for information that leads to the arrest of the Cybertruck vandal.

Anyone with information on this case is urged to contact the Novato Police Department at 415-897-4361 or email police@novato.org.

The Novato Police Department noted that this is the second incident in which Tesla vehicles were targeted by vandals. Police did not specify if the two incidents are connected. The investigation remains ongoing.

Several suspects accused of committing acts of vandalism on Tesla vehicles and dealerships have been arrested.

As Blaze News reported this week, a Pennsylvania man is accused of scrawling a swastika on the side of a Tesla. The owner of the electric vehicle confronted the suspect and shared a video of the encounter.

The Colorado man who is accused of firebombing has been arrested and hit with federal charges.

Attorney General Pam Bondi said of the arrest, "Let this be a warning — you can run, but you cannot hide. Justice is coming."

The FBI has responded to the terrorist threats against Tesla by launching a task force.

