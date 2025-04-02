'You cannot hide': Alleged Tesla firebomber finds out actions have consequences — possibly decades in federal prison

Attorney General Pam Bondi sent a message Monday night to radicals: "If you take part in the wave of domestic terrorism against Tesla properties, we will find you, arrest you, and put you behind bars."

Bondi made clear that this was not an idle threat, noting that Cooper Frederick, 24, has been charged in connection with the March 7 firebombing of a Tesla dealership in Loveland, Colorado.

"All of these cases are a serious threat to public safety," said the attorney general. "Therefore, there will be no negotiating. We are seeking 20 years in prison."

The Department of Justice announced Tuesday that Frederick was indicted by a federal grand jury on one count of malicious destruction and attempted destruction of property by fire and one count of possession of an unregistered destructive device.

'It's incredibly challenging to keep our citizens safe.'

On March 7, just after midnight, Loveland Police officers responded to a report of arson at the local Tesla dealership, where similar incidents resulting in federal criminal charges occurred on Jan. 29, Feb. 2, Feb. 7, and Feb. 24. Police indicated that an incendiary device had been thrown at the building, then ignited between Tesla vehicles, "putting several occupants inside Tesla at risk." Vehicles at the location were apparently also damaged by rocks in the attack.

Loveland Police Chief Tim Doran expressed frustration at the time over the perceived light touch that a previous alleged arsonist received, noting, "It's incredibly challenging to keep our citizens safe from copycat behavior when there are no repercussions to lawlessness."

Fortunately, repercussions were imminent.

Loveland Police arrested Frederick, a Fort Collins resident, on March 13, and slapped him with five state felony charges, including second-degree arson; criminal mischief; criminal attempt to commit a class 5 or 6 felony; and use of explosives or incendiary devices during the commission of a felony.

Frederick was released on a $20,000 cash surety bond the following day and left the state; however, the FBI caught up with the alleged firebomber and arrested him on federal charges in Plano, Texas.

"You can run, but you cannot hide," Bondi said in her video in reference to Frederick's arrest.

Kelly Page, Frederick's attorney, told CNN that her client had not run from the law but had moved back to Texas to live with his parents.

"Despite the insinuation by Ms. Bondi that Mr. Frederick fled and was apprehended in Texas, DOJ was notified of this move by counsel, and Mr. Frederick remained fully cooperative with the courts and the investigation until he was arrested on the warrant at his home in Texas," said Page.

The FBI formed a dedicated task force last month to bring an end to the ongoing attacks against Tesla vehicles, dealerships, and charging stations.

The bureau has urged the public to "exercise vigilance and to look out for suspicious activity in areas occupied by Tesla dealerships or Tesla-related entities." Concerned citizens keen to report a threat can call 1-800-225-5324 or visit tips.fbi.gov.

