FBI responds to Tesla attacks by launching task force

The FBI has formed a dedicated task force to put a stop to the ongoing attacks against Elon Musk's Tesla.

Musk's electric vehicle company has been the target of recent attacks from the left after he began serving as a senior adviser to President Donald Trump. Musk has been working alongside the president and the newly formed Department of Government Efficiency to root out waste and fraud within the federal government.

'There are definitely people behind this, and not just the solo actors.'

The FBI has received 48 reports of attacks on Tesla vehicles, dealerships, and charging stations so far this month. The bureau is investigating at least seven of those incidents alongside local law enforcement, the New York Post reported Monday.

According to the news outlet, the onslaught of destructive strikes prompted the FBI to launch a dedicated 10-person task force consisting of special agents and intelligence analysts from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives in the Department of Treasury and the FBI's Counterterrorism Division.

Additionally, the ATF is placing personnel in FBI field offices, beginning with San Antonio, Texas. So far, there have been destructive protests in at least nine states.

The FBI issued a public safety announcement about the recent attacks on Saturday.

"FBI warns of nationwide incidents—arson, gunfire, and vandalism targeting Tesla EVs, dealerships, and charging stations in 9+ states, linked to political grievances," it read.

It noted that the perpetrators of the crimes against the company are attacking those they "perceive to be racists, fascists, or political opponents."

The bureau urged the public to be vigilant near Tesla-owned locations.

The Trump administration has vowed to hold the bad actors accountable for their crimes against Musk and Tesla.

Attorney General Pam Bondi has referred to the attacks as "domestic terrorism."

While the FBI claimed that the attacks were committed by "lone offenders," others, including Musk, are convinced someone is funding and organizing the destruction.

Musk has speculated that leftist organizations are behind the attacks.

Sierra One Consulting founder and former FBI agent Rob D'Amico told "Fox and Friends" on Monday, "What they [the FBI] really need to do is start looking at the conspiracy."

"Where are they getting their information? Who's inciting them, and who's encouraging them? There are definitely people behind this, and not just the solo actors," D'Amico said. "I do think there's coordination in there. I do think there's conspiracy behind it, and I think we'll be able to see the funding if we do it right. And that's what the FBI does great."

Action Network, a left-wing group, is encouraging a "TeslaTakedown" protest on March 29, dubbed the "Global Day of Action." Its website features a map of Tesla locations where activists are encouraged to protest.

"Sell your Teslas, dump your stock, join the picket lines," Action Network's site reads. "We're tanking Tesla's stock price to stop Musk."

The group claims that Musk is "destroying our democracy, and he's using the fortune he built at Tesla to do it."

"We are taking action at Tesla to stop Musk's illegal coup," it adds. "Tesla Takedown is a peaceful protest movement. We oppose violence, vandalism and destruction of property. This protest is a lawful exercise of our First Amendment right to peaceful assembly."