Judge says 'Draggieland' show must go on at Texas A&M despite university ban

A judge has granted an injunction against a ban on drag shows at Texas A&M University and ordered the university to allow a performance of "Draggieland" at the school.

The board of regents at the university banned drag shows across the 11 campuses of the system, but Senior U.S. District Judge Lee H. Rosenthal sided with the Texas A&M Queer Empowerment Council, which challenged the order.

'State officials should stop trying to score political points at the expense of students’ First Amendment rights.'

“It is a ticketed event; only those who want to attend do so," argued Rosenthal. "Anyone who finds the performance or performers offensive has a simple remedy: Don’t go.”

The lawsuit was filed on behalf of the Queer Council by FIRE, the Foundation for Individual Rights and Expression.

“State officials should stop trying to score political points at the expense of students’ First Amendment rights," said FIRE attorney Adam Steinbaugh.

Despite losing in court, the regents' resolution had led to other universities banning drag shows on their campuses.

“Drag Show Events are likely to create or contribute to a hostile environment for women,” according to the Texas A&M resolution.

"These events often involve unwelcome and objectively offensive conduct based on sex for many members of the respective communities of the Universities, particularly when they involve the mockery or objectification of women," they added.

The resolution cited the executive order signed by President Donald Trump that established a binary definition of sex, male and female, to be observed by the federal government.

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!