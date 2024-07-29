Woman says stranger made creepy comment to her at bar before her husband was drugged after finishing her drink

A Texas woman said she had a disturbing interaction with a stranger at a bar she and her husband frequent — and that a test indicates someone apparently tried to drug her, because her husband finished her drink and was adversely affected.

'He wanted to hurt my wife.'

Daniel Zuniga and his wife, Melissa, spoke to KPRC-TV about their alarming experience at Rudyard's Pub in the Montrose neighborhood of Houston. They had been visiting the bar for about two decades.

“It was supposed to be just a normal night,” said Zuniga.

He said he went to pay their bar tab and left his wife sitting by herself.

“I had my drink right here in front of me,” said the wife. “And then I grabbed it, stirred it, drank it, set it down.”

She was texting her daughter when a strange man sat next to her and said hello to her.

She noted that after she said hello back, he responded, "It looks like you’re stuck with me tonight."

She said she thought that was creepy, so she said she grabbed her drink and told him she was going to go get her husband. Zuniga said he didn't want to waste her drink, so he consumed it in one gulp.

"I just swung it," he recalled. "I took a big swig."

By the time the couple got back home, their family said Zuniga was behaving violently and cursing.

“We had to drag him in. He was crawling on the floor," their daughter Natalia said. “We thought he had just been very drunk because we’d never seen him like this."

Zuniga said that when he woke up the next day, he didn't remember much of the night. He took an over-the-counter drug test, and it tested positive for drugs he had never ingested. They believe the stranger's intended target was his wife.

“It wasn’t even for me,” said Zuniga. “He wanted to hurt my wife, and that’s even more infuriating.”

The couple filed a report with the Houston Police Department, and the owner of the bar said employees would help in any way possible.

Surveillance video from the bar captured an image of the man police believe tried to drug Zuniga's wife. At one point, he even walked directly behind Zuniga as he waited to pay his bar tab.

The interview with the Zunigas as well as the surveillance video were posted on KPRC's YouTube page.

