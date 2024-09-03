Texas Democrat who defended sex changes for kids suggests it's un-Christian to support Trump

Democrats spent years claiming that President Donald Trump and his supporters constituted threats to democracy. This narrative has been used to excuse the various attempts to throw Trump in prison and to remove him from the ballot.

It appears that the party may now be trying out a new narrative. After all, its nullification of Democratic primary voters' collective will and President Joe Biden's corresponding ouster from the race demonstrated that democracy's health was never really a concern.

The new line: Voting for Trump is un-Christian.

Democratic Texas state Rep. James Talarico told MSNBC's Katie Phang Saturday that "too many Christians have forgotten all about Jesus and now worship at the feet of Donald Trump — a business cheat, a pathological liar, a serial adulterer, a twice-impeached insurrectionist, a convicted felon, an adjudicated rapist."

"I guess it's hate the sin, elect the sinner. That seems to be the new motto of too many Christians in this country," added Talarico.

Talarico, deemed "deeply religious" by Politico last year, is a pro-abortion Democrat with a 100% rating from Planned Parenthood Texas Votes who regards the display of the Ten Commandments in classrooms as "deeply un-Christian," concern-mongers about so-called "Christian nationalism," and voted last year against sparing children from sex-change mutilations as well as against keeping men out of girls' sports.

In past speeches, Talarico has suggested it is not "Christlike" to vote against various Democratic policies including the admittance of illegal aliens, stressing that "you can't call yourself a Christian and reject the stranger seeking asylum at our southern border."

Talarico told Phang Saturday, "I just try to ask myself a simple question when I engage in this democracy, in the political process: 'What would Jesus do?'"

"I'll just speak for myself," continued Talarico. "My faith leads me to support Vice President [Kamala] Harris and Governor [Tim] Walz in this election, out of love for my neighbors."

Phang emphasized in the interview, "I'll speak frankly: Sunday Christians — they exist, right? But real people of faith that really ascribe to the principles that come from the Bible, they don't actually stand for what Donald Trump stands for."

While it remains unclear what Harris stands for, it appears that Trump stands for border security, ending inflation, onshoring labor, "prevent[ing] World War III," and "end[ing] the weaponization of government against the American people."

Talarico's insinuation that Jesus would support a candidate who personally targeted an activist for exposing the trafficking of butchered babies' remains comes just weeks after the New York Times' self-identified evangelical David French did his best to characterize a vote for Harris as the way to "save conservatism."

Contrary to Talarico's suggestion on MSNBC and again, textually, on X, Trump was not adjudicated a rapist. Blaze News has reached out to the Trump campaign for comment.

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!