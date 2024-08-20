Biden's DOJ released 2 illegal aliens who allegedly attempted to breach military base — and GOP lawmakers demand answers

A group of 13 Republican congressmen recently sent a letter to the United States Attorney's Office for the Eastern District of Virginia questioning the Biden-Harris administration's decision to release two Jordanian nationals who were accused of attempting to breach a military base in early May.



The Monday letter, led by Rep. Andy Biggs (R-Ariz.), called the men's release "egregious" and accused the administration of valuing the "desires of illegal aliens — including those who intend to commit acts of terror — over the safety of American citizens."

'Is it possible that the two men were testing out the security of the base to plan for a future terrorist attack ...?'

On May 3, two Jordanian nationals apparently attempted to enter Quantico Marine Corps Base near Triangle, Virginia, by posing as Amazon delivery drivers. When guards stopped their box truck at the base's main entrance, the two illegal aliens failed to produce access credentials. The guards directed the men to a holding area to await a secondary inspection. However, instead of abiding by the directive, the men reportedly attempted to proceed forward but were quickly stopped by the deployment of vehicle denial barriers.

One of the men reportedly crossed the southern border unlawfully a month before the incident, and the other allegedly overstayed a student visa. As a result of the men's illegal immigration status, they were turned over to Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

The men's immigration status and their identities were initially concealed by the Biden-Harris administration. However, a July report from the Center for Immigration Studies revealed through court records the names of the Jordanian nationals: Hasan Yousef Hamdan, 32, and Mohammad Khair Dabous, 28.

Hamdan and Dabous were charged with Class B misdemeanors for the attempted breach. According to CIS, the men were released from custody.

The New York Post reported that ICE released the men from federal custody, and a magistrate judge with the U.S. Attorney's Office in the Eastern District of Virginia ordered their release on July 22 on the misdemeanor trespassing charges. The two men reportedly posted bail, with Hamdan's bail set at $15,000 and Dabous' set at $10,000.

The lawmakers' letter stated, "The pair were released despite not only their statuses as illegal aliens who are subject to removal but also their having trespassed on a U.S. military installation, an act which is potentially connected to current or future terrorist activity."

"Furthermore, their release was conditioned on a promise to appear in court at a future date despite the fact that a large number of illegal aliens released with similar agreements never attend their future court proceedings," the congressmen wrote.

The men were released on the condition that they attend their future immigration proceedings and stay away from military bases.

"Not only does this administration allow suspected terrorists to cross the southwest border and parole them into the country, but even when those same individuals engage in potential terrorist activity this administration continues to release them into the country based simply on promises to reappear at court hearings," GOP lawmakers stated.

"The American people are tired of the recklessness of this administration's border and immigration policies and demand that illegal aliens who commit crimes be detained and held accountable," they added.

The congressmen sent a list of 10 questions, which included inquiries regarding whether the U.S. attorney believes the two illegal aliens "pose any threat to American citizens" and whether there was communication within various federal government agencies about the men's potential motive. They also asked how the office reacted to reports that one of the men was suspected of being on the terrorist watch list.

"Is it possible that the two men were testing out the security of the base to plan for a future terrorist attack, similar to how the 9/11 hijackers flew multiple flights with box cutters to test airport security before planning their act of terror?" the lawmakers questioned.

A spokesperson for the U.S. Attorney's Office did not respond to a request for comment from the Post.

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!