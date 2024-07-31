Identities of illegal aliens who allegedly attempted to breach military base revealed months later

Federal court records have finally revealed the names of two illegal immigrants who allegedly posed as Amazon delivery drivers and attempted to breach a military base in Virginia in early May.



The Jordanian nationals drove a box truck up to the main gate at Quantico Marine Corps Base near Triangle, Virginia, Blaze News previously reported. After failing to provide guards with access credentials, the men were instructed to wait for further inspection.

'Clearly unwarranted invasion of personal privacy.'

Instead of following the guards' directive, the illegal aliens attempted to ram the vehicle past the base's holding area. Officers quickly deployed vehicle denial barriers, preventing the men from continuing onto the property.

Despite requests for more information from Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin (R) and many media inquiries, the Biden administration refused to provide the suspects' names and would not verify whether the men were in the country illegally.

According to reports, one of the men crossed over the southern border unlawfully a month before the incident. The other suspect reportedly overstayed a student visa.

Center for Immigration Studies requested additional information on their identities via a Freedom of Information Act request. The think tank stated that the federal government's lawyers rejected the request, claiming it was "clearly unwarranted invasion of personal privacy" and of "minimal public interest."

Todd Bensman, a senior national security fellow with CIS, reported Wednesday that federal court records revealed the identities of the men: Hasan Y. Hamdan and Mohammad K. Dabous.

Hamdan and Dabous are charged with Class B misdemeanors for allegedly trespassing on a military base. They face up to six months in prison and a $5,000 fine.

The charging documents, obtained by CIS, stated that the suspects "did unlawfully go upon a military installation for a purpose prohibited by law, to wit: knowingly and intentionally entering Marine Corps Base Quantico."

After the attempted breach in May, the men were handed over to Immigration and Customs Enforcement. However, they were recently released after agreeing to "certain conditions," including "that they show up for all upcoming immigration proceedings and stay away from Quantico or any other military installation," Bensman reported based on the court records.

The suspects' attorney declined a request for comment from CIS.

During a May interview on the " Conservative Review with Daniel Horowitz ," Bensman said, "If this is what I strongly believe it is, a terror attack on a highly symbolic U.S. military base, ... then this would be the very first terror attack on U.S. soil from somebody who crossed the border illegally."