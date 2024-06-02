Texas elementary school teacher admits to filming explicit videos in classroom, contends she's the victim, has yet to be charged

A former Texas elementary school teacher admitted to filming sexually explicit videos of herself inside her classroom, but contends that she is the victim in this situation.

The woman – who has not been identified because she has yet to be charged with any crimes – confessed that she filmed sexually explicit videos in her classroom and bathroom at the Gray Elementary school in Fort Bend County near Houston.

The former music teacher told KHOU 11, "It was a poor judgment on my part. I would never do it again."

The teacher – who reportedly resigned in February for undisclosed reasons – claimed she recorded the videos on a Sunday when she had stopped by the school to pick something up and nobody was on campus.

The illicit videos show the teacher stripping naked and flashing her bare breasts and buttocks, according to reports. The teacher's school identification card was allegedly visible in the videos.

The Lamar Consolidated Independent School District said it was not made aware of the shocking videos until Wednesday. The school district has since launched an investigation into the allegations.

Police have yet to charge the former teacher with any crime.

The former teacher said that she is a victim of revenge porn.

The woman claimed to have sent the videos to a man she was dating at the time. She said they had a nasty breakup and then he leaked the sexually explicit videos online.

The former teacher explained, "I've never sent this out to thousands of men. Like, I’m not that type of person. This was just a relationship, a private matter, and he released it."

She has allegedly filed a police report for revenge porn in Harris County.

Quanell X – Houston activist and former New Black Panther Nation leader – claimed to have made the school district aware of the illicit videos.

The activist delivered an eyebrow-raising press conference on Wednesday, where he said the video shows the former teacher "stripping down naked, bending over and showing you everything on the video and all you could see was cellulite and pubic hair."

"This woman obviously had lost her damn mind. She needs psychotropic medication. She pulls out her breasts and she’s juggling them — look like she’s about to fall over. Then she bends over and pulls down her panties," he added.



X suggested that authorities could "find something criminal to bring her into a courtroom for."

He added, "If we can put Donald Trump in the courtroom and find something to prosecute him for, don't tell me we can't find something to prosecute this woman for."

KHOU attempted to reach out to the unnamed ex-boyfriend for comment but was unsuccessful.

