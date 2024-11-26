Texas expands proposal to aid Trump's mass deportation plan

On Tuesday, Texas expanded its previous offer to provide land to President-elect Donald Trump's incoming administration to aid with its sweeping deportation plan.



Last week, Texas Land Commissioner Dawn Buckingham sent a letter to Trump, informing him that the state would like to provide his administration with 1,400 acres of land near the Mexico border in Starr County, Texas, "to allow a facility to be built for the processing, detention, and coordination of the largest deportation of violent criminals in the nation's history."

Buckingham wrote in her letter, "I am committed to using every available means at my disposal to gain complete operational security of our border."

Trump's border czar, Tom Homan, stated that the administration "absolutely will" use the land.

On Tuesday, Buckingham told the New York Post her plans to extend the land offer further. She noted that it will be called the "Jocelyn initiative," named in honor of Jocelyn Nungaray, a 12-year-old Houston girl who was brutally raped and murdered, allegedly by two Venezuelan nationals with suspected ties to Tren de Aragua.

"The new project that the general land office is gonna embark on that I have created is the Jocelyn initiative, in which we will locate appropriate land under my jurisdiction to lease for the construction of violent criminal deportation facilities," Buckingham stated.

Nungaray's family, who has backed Trump and his mass deportation plan, also supports Texas' plan to provide the land to the federal government.

The child's grandmother stated, "We're taking back power, we're taking back our peace, and we're taking back hope so that no other families have to go through what our families go through [because] this should've never happened."

"Those monsters should've never been here," she added.

Buckingham told the Post that Texas aims to "be a good partner" with the Trump administration to see to it "that these violent criminals that are hurting our sons and daughters that are here illegally are off our soil."

She said she is committed to doing "everything in our power to ensure no other parent has to feel the pain" Nungaray's family has experienced.

"My office has identified several of our properties and is standing by ready to make this happen on Day One of the Trump presidency," Buckingham declared.

Homan told Fox News on Tuesday that he was in Texas meeting with Gov. Greg Abbott (R).

"We're not waiting until January 20th. We're already planning what we're going to do to lock down the state of Texas," Homan said. "Bottom line, it's about saving lives."