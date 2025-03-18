Cops catch man drenched in blood after he allegedly bludgeoned wife to death with clothing iron, dumped her dogs on freeway

Police allegedly discovered a Texas man drenched in blood inside his home — where his wife was found bludgeoned to death.

Chance Zane Chavez, 34, was arrested and hit with a murder charge in connection with the death of his wife.

'I got a phone call, and I was told as I was driving that my daughter was no longer living.'

Just before 7:30 a.m. Wednesday, police were called to a house in the central northwest area of Houston to investigate a "suspicious event."

The Houston Police Department said in a statement, "Upon arrival, they observed a male, Chavez, standing in the doorway with his hands up. The male had blood on his arms, legs, and clothing."

After arresting Chavez and securing him in the back of a police cruiser, officers searched the home.

Police discovered the battered body of his 32-year-old wife — Kristen Chavez — in a bedroom.

"She had suffered blunt force trauma to her body and was pronounced deceased by paramedics," the Houston Police Department stated.

Chavez is accused of beating his wife to death with a clothing iron, according to court documents.

Police and court documents did not reveal a possible motive for her murder.

Kristen's mother, Laura Bell, told KHOU-TV that she has been struggling to come to terms with her daughter's brutal death.



“Emotionally, it’s been very difficult,” Bell said while trying to hold back tears. “I got a phone call, and I was told as I was driving that my daughter was no longer living.”

“As a big sister, she was my role model. You just don’t think it could ever happen to your family,” said Kristen's sister Julia Green.

Not only is Chavez accused of murdering his wife, but also he reportedly dumped Kristen's beloved dogs on the side of a freeway before the alleged murder.

Of the four dogs Chavez allegedly abandoned, three of the animals have been found thanks to the efforts of friends and strangers on social media.

The fourth dog — a 10-year-old dachshund named Peaches — remains missing.

'Kristen deserves that justice, and countless victims of domestic violence deserve to see that justice applied.'

“We’re so thankful for the support we received from people we don’t even know. Finding the dogs felt like a miracle,” Bell said.

Chavez was detained at the Harris County Jail on a $250,000 bond, according to jail records. Prosecutors initially requested a $500,000 bond, but a magistrate judge set it at $250,000.

Kristen Chavez's family launched a petition to call for a higher bond for her husband and "seek justice for her tragic and senseless loss."

"Kristen was a loving daughter, sister, cousin, and friend whose life was stolen, leaving behind a grieving family and community," the petition reads. "To make matters even more heartbreaking, her killer cruelly abandoned her beloved dogs, showing a complete disregard for the beings she loved most."

The family alleged that Kristen Chavez was a "victim of incessant domestic violence and abuse, which ultimately led to her murder by her own husband." The family added that Kristen's "brave attempts to break free from the destructive relationship ended tragically."

"Initially set at $500,000, Chance Zane Chavez's bail has been unfairly lowered to $250,000," the petition states. "We insist on a bail increase and on the application of the maximum sentence for such a heinous crime."

The petition continues, "This case must serve as a standard, ensuring that domestic abusers understand the definitive consequences of their actions, hopefully deterring potential offenders."

"Kristen deserves that justice, and countless victims of domestic violence deserve to see that justice applied," the petition concludes.

The family received news Monday that a judge increased Chance Zane Chavez's bond to $500,000 during a hearing. The state had requested the bond be raised to $1 million.

The hearing was delayed for hours because Chavez refused to appear, KRIV-TV reported, adding that a "containment squad eventually escorted him into the courtroom."

If Chance Zane Chavez uses bond to get out of jail, he is ordered not to have any contact with anyone else who may have lived in the household or any member of his wife's family. As part of his potential release, he also is not allowed to possess any firearms, ammunition, or weapons.

If he is released, Chavez will not be permitted to use, possess, or consume alcohol or drugs. Chavez will have to submit to random urinalyses.

Chavez also will be required to submit to electronic monitoring and will have to comply with stipulated curfews and rules. He also will be considered under house arrest.

Bell said, "For him to be held accountable for what he's done — that’s the primary goal right now."

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!