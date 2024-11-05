Texas leaders not taking chances with election fraud, but want DOJ monitors to find something else to do

Texas leaders aren't taking any chances with election integrity this year. They have unleashed a task force to guard against irregularities, and they've told federal agents looking to assist in that effort to pound sand.

On Monday, Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, a Republican and a staunch supporter of former President Donald Trump, announced in a press release that he had amassed an Election Day Rapid Response Legal Team whose sole purpose is "to monitor day-of election activity and address litigation arising from the election."

'Texas law is clear: Justice Department monitors are not permitted inside a polling place where ballots are being cast.'

Members of this task force will be dispatched to polling stations across the state, charged with investigating allegations of election fraud and voter suppression.

"The Election Day Rapid Response Legal Team will be equipped to enforce Texas election laws and take immediate action on any contingencies, including issues seen in previous cycles such as ballot shortages, extended polling location closures, and improper extension of voting hours," the press release said.

Paxton's press release also added that this team of legal experts is prepared to take on any "activist groups" seeking to affect the outcome of the election through "litigation."

"There is no issue more important and more fundamental to our nation than election integrity," Paxton said in a statement. "Our Election Day Rapid Response Legal Team will be on the frontline on November 5th. We will defend the ballot box from any bad actors seeking to unduly influence or illegally undermine Texas elections."

Paxton is not the only elected official in Texas who wants to secure the state's elections. Secretary of State Jane Nelson (R) also promised to ensure that all eligible voters have a chance to participate in a "free and fair election" but warned the U.S. Department of Justice not to interfere.

"Texas law is clear: Justice Department monitors are not permitted inside a polling place where ballots are being cast or a central counting station where ballots are being counted," Nelson wrote in a letter dated November 1 and addressed to an administrator of the Civil Rights Division – Voting Section of the DOJ.

The division had previously pledged to send agents to "monitor" polling stations in 27 states — including Alaska, Arizona, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, North Carolina, and Texas — for "compliance with federal voting rights laws."

Florida likewise told DOJ election monitors to steer clear, as Blaze News previously reported.

"As a reminder, Department of Justice monitors are not permitted inside a polling place under Florida law. Section 102.031(3)(a) of the Florida Statues lists the people who 'may enter any polling room or polling place.' Department of Justice personnel are not included on the list," Secretary of State Cord Byrd wrote in a letter last week.

