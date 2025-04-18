Man wanted for murder now faces new felony charges after his dogs maul neighbor to death in vicious attack

A Texas man — who is already facing murder charges in a separate case — was hit with new felony charges after his three dogs allegedly mauled a 65-year-old woman to death.

Marshall Garrett, 38, was arrested on Tuesday and charged with three counts of criminal negligent failure to secure his dogs.

Neighbors allegedly told investigators that Garrett's dogs often escaped from their enclosure and were aggressive.

On March 23, Harriette Phillips was walking on her property and was "scanning her backyard looking for something," according to home security video reviewed by police. She was hitting her fence with a hammer, according to court documents.

Suddenly, it "appeared that the defendant's dogs had broken through her fence," according to court records obtained by ABC News.

Three Staffordshire Bull Terriers reportedly attacked Phillips, and she began to scream. She attempted to defend herself by swinging the hammer at the animals.

Det. Ramon Garcia with the Houston Police Department noted that the dogs began "mauling her head, neck area, arms, elbows, and other parts of her body until the complainant was unable to move anymore or scream for help."

The dogs mauled Phillips to death.

Garrett did not witness the attacks but "realized what occurred afterward and called 911," according to court records.

Citing the criminal complaint, People magazine reported that investigators allegedly found the woman's hair and pieces of her clothing inside the stomachs of the dogs.

The three dogs were euthanized under a Texas law that calls for any animal that bites a person to be quarantined for 10 days or euthanized.

On the same day as the fatal dog attack, another neighbor reportedly texted Garrett that he saw the dogs in Phillips' yard. Court docs stated that Garrett replied: "Oh lord, I'm about to get it resolved."

Neighbors allegedly told investigators that Garrett's dogs often escaped from their enclosure and were aggressive. One neighbor told officers with the Houston Police Department that she had recently been bitten by one of the dogs on her finger while attempting to repair a hole in her fence, court documents stated.

Court documents revealed that Garrett is also facing a murder charge from a previous incident.

On Oct. 29, 2024, Garrett allegedly beat a 69-year-old man to death.

Alton Martin and his fiancée met Latrecia Washington in a parking lot and sold her jewelry, KHOU-TV reported.

Washington allegedly attempted to pawn the jewelry but was informed that the jewelry was fake.

Washington tracked down Martin and his fiancée at a store, court documents said. Washington allegedly used her car to block the couple's car in the parking lot.

Martin's fiancée reportedly told authorities that Washington walked Martin out of the store at knifepoint.

Court documents revealed that Washington and Garrett beat Martin with either the handle of a knife or a metal pipe.

Martin died 12 days after the attack. The medical examiner said Martin's cause of death was blunt-force trauma to his head.

Washington reportedly remains at large.

Garrett was arrested for the alleged fatal beating and then released on bond, according to court records. Garrett is now back in jail.

Garrett allegedly has previously been convicted of several criminal offenses, including burglary, criminal trespass, evading arrest, possession of marijuana, and unlawful use of a criminal instrument.

You can watch a local newscast from KRPC-TV regarding the fatal dog mauling here.

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!