Texas police sweep apartment apparently controlled by vicious Venezuelan gang Tren de Aragua, arrest 20

Law enforcement officials in San Antonio, Texas, conducted a raid on Saturday that led to the arrest of 20 individuals, four of whom were confirmed members of the violent Venezuelan gang Tren de Aragua.



Over the past year, TDA has rapidly expanded its transnational crime ring into parts of the United States, namely Colorado, Chicago, and New York. In Aurora, Colorado, the gang's members have taken over multiple apartment complexes, Blaze News previously reported.

TDA members reportedly took over Palatia Apartments, a complex in San Antonio. Authorities confirmed that the gang was "in control of" the property and using it as a base to commit a number of crimes.

According to WOAI-TV, TDA has been involved in prostitution, selling cocaine, and violent crimes.

Law enforcement officers conducted the weekend raid following several complaints involving narcotics violations, human trafficking, and threats made to the complex's personnel, according to San Antonio Police Chief William McManus.

McManus told reporters on Saturday that the sweep was conducted by a task force consisting of officers from the SAPD, the Texas Department of Public Safety, the FBI, U.S. Border Patrol, and the Department of Homeland Security.

"We had information that members of the transnational gang Tren de Aragua were in control of the area and committing various crimes," McManus stated.

Officers cleared nearly 300 vacant apartments at the complex and arrested 20 individuals. One of the TDA gang members who was arrested was a "confirmed enforcer for that gang," according to McManus.

"Currently, there's 19 individuals arrested with 15 detainers," he said, referring to Immigration and Customs Enforcement's detainer requests.

The confirmed TDA members were turned over to Homeland Security Investigations and ICE's Enforcement and Removal Operations.

"They were individuals with confirmed warrants. Multiple individuals had already had removal orders through HSI," McManus added.

He noted that the investigation is still ongoing.

According to McManus, TDA has been operating in the area for "several months."

He stated that the department has other locations that it plans to raid as well in its ongoing effort to clamp down on the gang's influence.

"We assure the community and members of the public that we are committed to their safety and we are on top of this TDA issue that seems to have become very public lately," McManus said.

"We're on to you and we're coming for you. We know where you are," he stated, directing his comments to TDA.