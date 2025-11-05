The Associated Press is getting obliterated online for shaming pet owners over climate change

Pet owners are demolishing the Associated Press after the outlet published a video suggesting that pets make climate change worse.

The video, posted to social media, said that pets worsen climate change by needing food with high meat content. The video also recommended that people seeking to own a pet avoid breeders and instead adopt pets without owners.

'From the people who brought you "you will all eat bugs," comes "sacrifice your pets for climate change."'

"Pets have a pretty sizable climate impact. But not all carbon...pawprints...are created equal. So if you’re looking to get a pet, which ones emit the least?" read the post from AP.

"And if you’ve already got one, how do you make sure it has the smallest foot (or paw) print?" it added. "There are some options."

The video quickly garnered over 2.3 million views, many from angry pet owners and others who told the AP where it could stuff the suggestions.

"None of this matters in the slightest. It’s all silliness. The countries that worry about it will become poor, the ones that don’t will not," responded Charles Cooke of National Review.

"We at the AP have decided life isn’t unpleasant enough. Here’s another way you can make it worse," replied writer Jon Gabriel.

"If I tried for forty years...better yet if God made me immortal and I spent eternity…an entire eternity with no other mission…I would not be able to care less about my pet’s carbon footprint," responded influencer Chance McClain.

"You have to be mentally deficient to base the choice of your next pet on whatever this article has to say," said showrunner Joseph Mallozzi.

"Whenever you think you are depressed and useless, just remember there is someone at AP that researched and approved this article," read another reply.

"From the people who brought you 'you will all eat bugs,' comes 'sacrifice your pets for climate change,'" responded writer Drew Holden.

RELATED: Trump declares victory on 'climate change hoax' after Bill Gates issues concession memo

Others were more curt in their responses.

"I have a proposal for you on this: Go f**k yourself," read one popular reply.

In a memo released in October, billionaire Bill Gates appeared to concede that the effort to thwart climate change directly was failing. He said that world governments should instead dedicate their efforts toward mitigating the negative effects of climate change on at-risk populations.

