Trump declares victory on 'climate change hoax' after Bill Gates issues concession memo

President Donald Trump said opponents of the "climate change hoax" had won the struggle after Bill Gates said supporters should pivot their efforts.

Gates has been a longtime proponent of policies to fight climate change, but on Monday he took a far more moderate tone that accepted the survivability of slightly higher global temperatures.

'Bill Gates has finally admitted that he was completely WRONG on the issue.'

"I (WE!) just won the War on the Climate Change Hoax," the president wrote on his Truth Social account.

"Bill Gates has finally admitted that he was completely WRONG on the issue," he added. "It took courage to do so, and for that we are all grateful. MAGA!!!"

Gates issued the announcement in a memo titled, "Three tough truths about climate."

He described the previous view on climate change as the following: "In a few decades, cataclysmic climate change will decimate civilization. The evidence is all around us — just look at all the heat waves and storms caused by rising global temperatures. Nothing matters more than limiting the rise in temperature."

He added: "Fortunately for all of us, this view is wrong."

Gates opined that governments may have to "invest in cooling centers and better early warning systems for extreme heat and weather events," and added that people "will be able to live and thrive in most places on Earth for the foreseeable future."

RELATED: Trump shuts down UN-backed effort to impose global climate change tax, calling it a 'scam'

Gates went on to say that the world's efforts are better spent trying to reduce poverty and disease.

"The doomsday outlook is causing much of the climate community to focus too much on near-term emissions goals, and it's diverting resources from the most effective things we should be doing to improve life in a warming world," he added.

The billionaire concluded, "The biggest problems are poverty and disease, just as they always have been."