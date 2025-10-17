Trump shuts down UN-backed effort to impose global climate change tax, calling it a 'scam'

The Trump administration has used its influence to shut down an effort by a U.N.-backed organization to convince nations to impose a global carbon tax.

The tax was meant to decrease dependence on carbon-producing industries and to fund policies intended to combat "climate change."

'The United States will NOT stand for this Global Green New Scam Tax on Shipping, and will not adhere to it in any way, shape, or form.'

Supporters believed the global tax would be approved at the International Maritime Organization summit in London, but on Friday, the talks fell apart after the the U.S. State Department threatened to take action. President Donald Trump also lambasted the tax on social media.

"I am outraged that the International Maritime Organization is voting in London this week to pass a global Carbon Tax," wrote the president Thursday.

"The United States will NOT stand for this Global Green New Scam Tax on Shipping, and will not adhere to it in any way, shape, or form," he added. "We will not tolerate increased prices on American Consumers OR, the creation of a Green New Scam Bureaucracy to spend YOUR money on their Green dreams. Stand with the United States, and vote NO in London tomorrow!"

The tax had been approved in a meeting in April and was expected to be confirmed Friday. Opposition from the U.S. led Singapore to propose postponing the vote. The organization will meet in another 12 months to reconsider the global "scam" tax.

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio also posted a message in opposition to the tax.

"This week, the UN is attempting to pass the first global carbon tax , which will increase energy, food, and fuel costs across the world," he wrote on social media.

"We will not allow the UN to tax American citizens and companies," Rubio added. "Under the leadership of @POTUS, the U.S. will be a hard NO. We call on other nations to stand alongside the United States in defense of our citizens and sovereignty."

