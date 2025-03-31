'The Left is completely out of control': New Mexico GOP headquarters torched in 'horrific attack'

The Republican Party headquarters in Albuquerque was set ablaze and defaced with graffiti early Sunday morning in what the party characterized as a "horrific attack, fueled by hatred and intolerance."

Firefighters with Albuquerque Fire Rescue and Bernalillo County Fire Rescue were dispatched to the scene at 5:56 a.m. following a report of a structure fire. Fire devoured the entryway while smoke filled the building. Firefighters were able to subdue the blaze within five minutes of their arrival.

New Mexico GOP Chairwoman Amy Barela confirmed that no one was harmed in "what could have been a tragic and deadly attack" and indicated that the party is presently working with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives, local law enforcement, and federal investigators to help "bring those responsible to justice and ensure they are prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law"

"Those who resort to violence to undermine our state and nation must be held accountable, and our state leaders must reinforce through decisive action that these cowardly attacks will not be tolerated," Barela said in a statement. "The Republican Party of New Mexico will not be silenced."

In addition to its apparent firebombing, the headquarters was defaced with spray paint. A message painted on the exterior wall read, "ICE=KKK."

'The Left is completely out of control.'

Weeks before the attack, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement announced the arrest of 48 illegal aliens in Albuquerque, Santa Fe, and Roswell who "either remained in the country despite being ordered removed by an immigration judge or were charged or convicted of serious crimes while they were illegally present in the United States."

Twenty of the illegal aliens captured had previously been arrested or convicted on serious offenses including murder, rape, domestic abuse, aggravated battery, drug trafficking, burglary, driving under the influence, and shoplifting.

While Republicans' support for ICE and its effective enforcement of the law may have rankled some potential attackers, Republican state Rep. John Block indicated that Democratic rhetoric may have also played a role.

'This is not an isolated incident.'

"Yesterday @TeresaForNM told her radical followers to 'agitate,'" tweeted Block. "This morning, the @NewMexicoGOP HQ was firebombed. Coincidence? No. Her loyal followers also continue to attack Teslas at dealerships on tribal land."

U.S. Rep. Teresa Leger Fernandez (D-N.M.) spoke about fighting the Trump administration's deliverance on campaign promises and urged fellow Democrats at a town hall in New Mexico hours before the firebombing to "agitate," reported the New Mexican.

Fernandez denounced the arson attack in a statement Sunday and suggested that she was speaking about "love in action" at her Saturday town hall.

The Democratic Party of New Mexico similarly condemned the firebombing, underscoring that peaceful discourse and organization constitute the only ways to resolve political differences in the United States.

The New Mexico GOP noted in a statement, "This is not an isolated incident. It is part of a disturbing pattern of politically motivated violence that has plagued our country — fueled in part by the silence and implicit encouragement from progressive leaders who refuse to condemn these acts."

While leftists have repeatedly targeted pro-life pregnancy centers, churches, and conservative lawmakers in recent years, radicals have begun attacking Tesla vehicles, charging stations, and dealerships in response to Elon Musk working for the Trump administration — attacks Attorney General Pam Bondi recently deemed "domestic terrorism."

GOP Chairman Michael Whatley stated, "Whether it's vandalizing Tesla dealerships or burning GOP HQs, the Left is completely out of control. Every Democrat who doesn't condemn violence like this is responsible for it."

"Let us not forget: it was the Democrat Party that once supported the formation of the KKK, pushed Jim Crow laws, and defended slavery. Today, we see the same dangerous tendencies play out in new forms — attempts to suppress free speech, silence dissent, and use fear to control the political narrative," said Barela. "Our fight is not just for our party — it's for every New Mexican who wants a safer, freer, and more accountable state. We will never back down."

