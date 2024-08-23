Theater officials admitted to raping children in past: Report

Officials with a civic theater near Seattle admitted in the past to raping children, KCPQ-TV reported, citing court documents referring to Renton Civic Theatre board president Alan Parsons and art director Bill Huls. Renton is little less than a half hour southeast of Seattle.

A whistleblower working within the theater told KCPQ-TV she went to the theater board about Huls' child sex abuse admissions but noted her concerns were ignored, so she decided to post the information on Facebook.

'A broken organization.'

"Renton Civic Theater [sic] is a broken organization," the post from the whistleblower read. "Their artistic director is a registered sex offender and harasses women. He has clearly been at his harassment for many years and has not been stopped because not enough of us have spoken up."



KCPQ said documents from 1990 it obtained showed Huls, then 22 years old, admitted to sexually assaulting a 7-year-old girl who was the daughter of a family friend. The station said Huls pleaded guilty and was convicted. It isn't clear what resulted sentencing-wise after that, but KCPQ added that court documents show Huls admitted to having graphic sexual fantasies involving children he personally knew. The station also said Huls admitted to being close in proximity to kids while in his theater group.

The theater's board of directors included Huls' wife as well as Alan Parsons, whom KCPQ reported is a convicted child molester.

More from the station:

Court records FOX 13 Seattle obtained show that Parsons admitted to raping a baby over a several-year period while Parsons was a teenager.



This happened in 2005.



Parsons was the little girl’s babysitter when he was 14 years old until he was 17 years old, according to the documents. The victim was two years old when the abuse started and five years old when she told her parents.

KCPQ added that an archived screenshot from the theater's website lists Parsons, Huls, and Huls’ wife on the "About" page — but now all three names are gone.

The station also said Renton Civic Theatre refused to comment on its story but released at statement that reads: "Given recent events, we have several issues to address. The first is this: As of today, Bill Huls is no longer affiliated with Renton Civic Theatre. We have a lot to sort through, but further decisions are coming. Thank you for your patience while we work through this."

KCPQ added that it reached out to Huls, his wife, and Parsons for comment but didn't hear back.

In addition, Renton Police told the station they haven’t received any criminal complaints about the theater or staff, but police added that they want those who experienced suspicious activity in reference to the theater to contact police about it.

You can view images of the court documents in KCPQ's video report about the theater.

