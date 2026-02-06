'These are the criminals Governor Spanberger is protecting': DHS brings the receipts on Democrat's dangerous ICE shutdown

The Department of Homeland Security slammed Virginia Gov. Abigail Spanberger (D) for issuing an executive order ending state and local law enforcement cooperation with Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

On Wednesday, Spanberger signed a directive requiring local authorities to terminate all existing 287(g) agreements with ICE, claiming that these arrangements "placed Virginia law enforcement officers under federal control and supervision to conduct civil immigration enforcement."

'Governor Abigail Spanberger continues to release pedophiles, rapists, gang members, and murderers onto Virginia's streets.'

The agreements allow ICE to delegate to local law enforcement officers the authority to perform specified immigration officer functions under the agency's supervision.

Over 30 law enforcement agencies in Virginia have agreements with ICE, according to the agency's website.

"Governor Spanberger said her administration has been closely reviewing agreements state law enforcement agencies were required to sign in 2025. These agreements forced Virginia law enforcement agencies to hand over their men and women to be supervised by ICE," Spanberger's office wrote.

DHS fired back at Spanberger in a statement to Blaze News, claiming that the governor's policy would "make Virginia less safe."

RELATED: 'Fake Moderate’ Democratic governor demands local police cut ties with ICE

Abigail Spanberger. Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images

"When politicians bar local law enforcement from working with DHS, our law enforcement officers have to have a more visible presence so that we can find and apprehend the criminals let out of jails and back into communities. Seven of the top 10 safest cities in the United States cooperate with ICE. Instead of working with us, Governor Spanberger is choosing to RELEASE violent criminals from her jails directly back into our communities to perpetrate more crimes and create more victims," a DHS spokesperson stated.

"While Virginia Governor Abigail Spanberger continues to release pedophiles, rapists, gang members, and murderers onto Virginia's streets, our brave law enforcement will continue to risk their lives to arrest these heinous criminals," the DHS continued.

The department listed several illegal aliens that ICE had recently arrested in Virginia, stating, "These are the criminals Governor Spanberger is protecting in Virginia."

RELATED: Virginia Democrats just hit their first setback — and it could make a difference in the midterm elections

Delvan Lopez Garcia (top left), Joel Reyes-Aguilar (top middle), Mesfin Hussin (top right), Somcith Sysountone (botton left), Marvin Dejesus Salinas Rodas (bottom middle), Edwin Antonio Hernandez Hernandez (bottom right). Image source: Department of Homeland Security.

The individuals included Delvan Lopez Garcia, a Guatemalan national with prior convictions for sex assault and enticement of a minor for prostitution; Joel Reyes-Aguilar, a Honduran national previously convicted of sex assault-sodomy of a girl with strongarm and molestation of a minor; Mesfin Hussin, an Ethiopian national with a homicide conviction; Somcith Sysountone, a Thai national with convictions for sex assault-carnal abuse and other offenses; Marvin Dejesus Salinas Rodas, a Salvadoran national with convictions for assault and homicide-negligent manslaughter with a vehicle; and Edwin Antonio Hernandez Hernandez, a Honduran national and MS-13 gang member who confessed to five murders.

Spanberger's office did not respond to a request for comment.

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!