'They want you to hate': ​Jonathan Isaac slams President Biden's Transgender Visibility Day on Easter as divisive

NBA player Jonathan Isaac came out against President Biden's Transgender Day of Visibility, calling the day divisive and an encouragement to hate.

The president made a proclamation that March 31, 2024, would be known as Transgender Day of Visibility, to "honor the extraordinary courage and contributions of transgender Americans."

"I am proud to have appointed transgender leaders to my Administration and to have ended the ban on transgender Americans serving openly in our military. I am proud to have signed historic Executive Orders that strengthen civil rights protections in housing, employment, health care, education, the justice system, and more," the president said.

The special day, which of course shared the same date as Easter Sunday, received a plethora of criticism, which included the likes of the Orlando Magic's Isaac.

In a pair of X posts that appear to have been deleted, Isaac initially said that the administration knew exactly what it was doing.

"They want you to hate! This helps no one and only promotes division," Isaac wrote, per America First Newsroom. "They know exactly what they are doing.. we should be angry but shouldn’t lose the spirit of what tomorrow means! Don’t lose focus. Because He is risen, there is hope for all."

In the second post, Isaac appeared to walk back his comments and state that the same day was not celebrated by the Biden administration on Easter in 2023.

"In the name of fairness Biden did recognize the day last year when it didn’t fall on [Easter]! That’s important, and to me, releases the administration from the allegation on intentionality! Instead of deleting the tweet like it never happened this is my good faith retraction lol.…," Isaac wrote.

The 2023 proclamation did indeed name the same date for the gender-focused occasion.

At the same time, President Biden also denied signing the proclamation altogether when asked by reporters.

At the annual White House Easter Egg Roll, a reporter asked Biden to respond to criticism from House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-La.), who called Biden's transgender-Easter crossover "outrageous and abhorrent."

The president shocked reporters however when he said he never signed such a document.

"He's thoroughly uninformed," Biden said of Johnson, according to the pool report. "I didn't do that."

This of course raised the question as to whether Biden knew he signed such a proclamation, or he forgot that he did, or whether it was the president who did it at all.

The 2023 statements varied slightly from 2024, as in 2023 the president asked for the end of "violence and discrimination against all transgender, gender nonconforming, and nonbinary people." In 2024 it was broadened to ask for the end of "violence and discrimination based on gender identity."

As for Isaac, he recently stood by his decision to speak at Charlie Kirk's Believers' Summit, stating on X that he is indeed a conservative.

"Politically I’m a conservative. There, I said it."

"My way of creating change is actively engaging with people that don’t look like me with the Gospel of Jesus Christ. The shortcomings of a communicator for conservative values/principles do not disqualify the benefits of the ideology," he added.

