Third assassination attempt? Cops arrest man allegedly carrying 2 loaded guns, fake press pass near Trump's Calif. rally.

Local law enforcement in Riverside County, California, believe they may have thwarted a third assassination attempt against former President Donald Trump on Saturday after deputies arrested a man who was reportedly armed and carrying multiple fake passes near Trump's campaign rally in Coachella.

To secure the rally in Coachella, officers established a double perimeter for the area within a half-mile radius of the event. Those who lived in the area had to pass through checkpoints before they could return home. Officers ensured these residents did not venture toward the rally, the Los Angeles Daily News reported.

At around 5 p.m., officers arrested Vem Miller at the checkpoint at the intersection of Avenue 52 and Celebration Drive within that secured double perimeter.

According to reports, Miller — a 49-year-old Las Vegas man described as a right-leaning, anti-government extremist — pulled up in a black SUV. In his possession were a loaded shotgun and handgun as well as a high-capacity magazine, cops said.

Miller also reportedly had several phony rally passes, including a fake press pass and VIP passes. "They were different enough to cause the deputies alarm," Sheriff Chad Bianco said of the passes on Sunday.

"We probably stopped another assassination attempt," he added, according to the L.A. Daily News.

"I thought, 'It’s not going to happen in Riverside County. We don’t have the same sicko issues and violent protests like they have in Los Angeles. We’re better than that.' Go figure."

Miller was hauled off to the John J. Benoit Detention Center on suspicion of possession of a loaded firearm and possession of a high-capacity magazine. He was released on Sunday after posting $5,000 bail, KTLA reported.



He isn't scheduled to appear again in court regarding this alleged offense until January 2, 2025.

Miller, who lost the 2022 Republican primary race to represent the 13th District in the Nevada state Assembly, is reportedly a registered Republican. He also reportedly earned a master's degree from UCLA.

Another man near the Coachella rally was also questioned by the FBI after bomb-sniffing dogs allegedly "repeatedly" identified him as possibly dangerous, Sheriff Bianco said, according to the L.A. Daily News. The man was not permitted to enter the rally, the sheriff added, though whether the man was ever arrested or detained is unclear.

Despite these possible threats, the Trump campaign is apparently attempting to downplay the severity of the danger in Coachella. Bill Melugin of Fox News tweeted on Sunday afternoon: "Sources close to the Trump campaign tell @FoxNews there was no assassination attempt against Trump at his Coachella, CA rally yesterday. We’re told a man with a gun was arrested at the perimeter of the event without incident."

Some on social media are likewise skeptical.

The Secret Service issued a statement on Sunday: "The incident did not impact protective operations. The Secret Service extends its gratitude to the deputies and local partners who assisted in safeguarding last night’s events."

This is a developing story. Be sure to check back with Blaze News for updates.



