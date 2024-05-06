'This court will have to consider a jail sanction': Judge finds Trump in contempt of gag order for 10th time

On Monday morning, acting Justice Juan Merchan held Donald Trump in contempt, claiming he violated his gag order for the 10th time, according to live updates from the New York courthouse. Merchan warned the former president that if he violates the order in the future, the judge will consider jail time.



"I find you in criminal contempt for the 10th time," the judge told Trump. "Going forward this court will have to consider a jail sanction."

Merchan said that "incarceration is truly a last resort" but claimed that he would consider jail time to "protect the dignity of this judicial system."

"Mr. Trump, it's important you understand the last thing I want to do is put you in jail. You are the former president of the United States and possibly the next president as well," he stated.

"The magnitude of this decision is not lost on me, but at the end of the day, I have a job to do," Merchan continued. "So as much as I don't want to impose a jail sanction ... I want you to understand that I will if necessary and appropriate."

The judge claimed that Trump's "continued willful violations" are a "direct attack on the rule of law."

Merchan previously placed a gag order against Trump that prevents him from making public statements about anyone involved in the New York criminal trial, including family members of those involved. The judge has not placed gag orders on anyone else involved in the case.

On Tuesday, the judge held Trump in contempt for allegedly violating the order nine times by making comments on social media and his campaign website, as well as to reporters outside the courthouse. Before Merchan's decision last week, prosecutors presented additional alleged gag order violations, which the judge ruled on Monday.

Trump has been ordered to pay $1,000 per violation and remove several posts on Truth Social and his campaign website.

Trump's legal team has repeatedly argued that the gag order should not prevent the former president from responding to public and political attacks from those involved in the case, namely his former attorney, Michael Cohen.

Todd Blanche, Trump's lawyer, stated that Cohen has repeatedly used his podcast and TikTok to attack Trump.

"Cohen has been inviting and almost daring President Trump to respond to almost everything he's saying," he said. "Personal attacks on his character. Mocking him for being on trial. And also his candidacy for president of the United States."

Monday's trial continued with the prosecution calling Jeffrey McConney, a former Trump Organization executive, to the stand. McConney retired from the company in 2023. The Trump Organization is paying for his attorney.