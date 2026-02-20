Thug allegedly steals car with boy in back seat after dad steps away — then bails out of car while it's still moving

A 27-year-old male allegedly stole a car in Chicago with a boy in the back seat after the child's father stepped away from it — then soon bailed out of the vehicle while it was still moving.

Authorities said the scary incident took place around 9:20 p.m. last Friday night in the 800 block of North Milwaukee Avenue, CWB Chicago reported.

Investigators recovered surveillance video that allegedly linked Miller to the incident, the outlet reported.

Prosecutors said a 34-year-old man stepped out of his 2014 Hyundai Elantra, leaving his 12-year-old son in the back seat, the outlet reported.

Just moments later, the suspect — identified as Jordan Miller of East Chicago, Indiana — allegedly got behind the wheel and drove away southbound on Milwaukee with the boy still inside the vehicle, the outlet said.

It's not clear from the outlet if the dad left the car unlocked with keys inside it or not.

The boy asked Miller where his father was, but Miller responded by pushing the boy back into his seat and tossing the child's phone out of the car, the outlet said, citing police.

Prosecutors said Miller soon bailed out of the car without putting it in park, after which it rolled out of control with the child inside, the outlet said.

The Elantra crashed into another car in the 900 block of West Fry Street, the outlet said. The location is less than a half mile from the spot where the vehicle was stolen.

Emergency responders took the 12-year-old to Lurie Children’s Hospital for treatment of pain in his head, back, and eye, the outlet said.

Officers found Miller in the 1000 block of West Chicago Avenue, the outlet said, adding that he matched a description the boy and witnesses provided.

Miller was taken to Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center, where he was treated and released for cuts on his left hand, the outlet said, citing a police report.

Miller was charged with robbery, aggravated kidnapping of a child younger than 13, and possessing a stolen motor vehicle, the outlet said.

Cook County Jail records indicate Miller was booked Sunday on no bond; his next hearing is scheduled for March 13.

Judge Anthony Calabrese during a detention hearing ordered Miller held pending trial, the outlet said.

